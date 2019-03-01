Best answer: Yes, you can use your iPhone with the Polaroid OneStep+ Camera to unlock special features such as double exposure and manual mode.
The iOS app unlocks camera features
The Polaroid Originals app on your iPhone adds six creative tools to the Polaroid OneStep+ Camera: A double exposure tool, light painting, noise trigger, remote, self-timer, and manual mode. Additionally, a scanner feature within the app lets you make a digital copy of your Polaroid pictures for easy saving and sharing.
Both a magazine and an owner's manual
The app also is a sort of slick owner's manual that happens to look like an artsy magazine and it's loaded with artistic inspiration. Peruse photos, read articles, pick up how-to tips, and watch video tutorials. Unlike digital photos, film photos cost money to shoot. Every press of the shutter counts. Make the most of each photo you take by taking advantage of the free app's tools and tips.
Connect OneStep+ and iPhone via Bluetooth
The Polaroid OneStep+ Camera looks like a vintage Polaroid camera and takes real film instant photos like it as well. But of course, it's more than just a vintage camera. Download the Polaroid Originals app on your iPhone for free and connect your iPhone to the OneStep+ via Bluetooth.
How to connect your OneStep+ camera from inside the app
- Tap the menu icon in the top left corner
- Tap on the word Camera.
- Tap on the word How To Connect.
- Enable Bluetooth on your iPhone
- Tap on the OneStep+ Camera thumbnail to pair it.
- If you don't see OneStep+ as an option, turn the camera off and on again.
The Camera
Polaroid OneStep+ Camera
You'll definitely want to connect to the app
Not only can you use the Polaroid OneStep+ with your iPhone, but you also should. By using your iPhone, you can get more out of the camera. Not only will unlock six creative tools for more artistic and interesting photos, but you also get a scanner function in the app to save and share your film photos digitally.
