Best answer: Yes. Like most fitness trackers now on the market, you can wear the Garmin Vivosmart HR in the shower because it's water-resistant. Overall, you can use it in a water depth of up to 50 meters without having problems.

What does being water-resistant mean?

Look carefully and you'll notice that wearable devices such as the Garmin Vivosmart HR aren't waterproof, but rather water-resistant. For the Garmin Vivosmart HR, this distinction means the product can be worn during surface swimming, shallow snorkeling, and similar activities, but it's not protected against all types of water. In addition to showering, you can also wear the wearable device during a bath.

It's important to note that no wearable device is truly waterproof. When you're in the market for fitness devices or smartwatches, look to see how water resistant they are and decide if that's enough for the activities you enjoy the most.

While most (but not all) fitness trackers in 2019 are likely to survive in a shower or swimming pool, some are more durable than others. For example, the Garmin Vivosmart HR has a 5 ATM rating, which means it can withstand pressures equivalent to a depth of 50 meters for around 30 minutes. Other products, however, include an even better 10 ATM rating. These products can withstand pressures equivalent to a depth of 100 meters for 30 minutes.

What Garmin says

On its water specification page, Garmin explains how it tests its products for water resistance. The company notes: "We rigorously test our devices to make sure they'll survive the activities for which they were designed. You should note that even if a device is above a depth it is rated for, it might still suffer water ingression if it is subjected to an activity that creates pressure on it that exceeds that depth rating."