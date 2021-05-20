iPad Pro (2020) deals at Amazon: Discounted as low as $680!

A hero rises

Capcom has announced May's Monster Hunter Digital Event

The presentation will reveal new information about current and upcoming Monster Hunter titles.
Nadine Dornieden

Monster Hunter Rise Kill ShotSource: iMore

What you need to know

  • Capcom has announced that the next Monster Hunter Digital Event will be presented onn May 26.
  • The presentation will feature news about the next Monster Hunter Rise update as well as the upcoming title, Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin.
  • Viewers can tune into the official Capcom channels at 7 a.m. Pacific Time, 10 a.m. Eastern Time.

Capcom announced on Twitter that the next Monster Hunter Digital Event would be taking place on May 26, 2021. The upcoming presentation will be streamed on various platforms at 7 a.m. Pacific Time, or 10 a.m. Eastern Time.

The latest event is said to reveal new information on the next title update for Monster Hunter Rise, the 3.0 update. The current 2.0 update saw Capcom add several elder dragons, as well as new Apex Monsters for hunters who had seen all there was to see in the already content-packed game.

Capcom also has plans to reveal new information about their upcoming title, Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin. The previous event did not present too many details apart from a new trailer, some amiibo, and some pre-order bonus content.

Monster Hunter Rise has been an immense success since its debut, and fans are confident that should Capcom put the same amount of effort into the Monster Hunter Stories sequel that it could end up being one of the best games on the Nintendo Switch.

