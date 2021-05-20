Capcom announced on Twitter that the next Monster Hunter Digital Event would be taking place on May 26, 2021. The upcoming presentation will be streamed on various platforms at 7 a.m. Pacific Time, or 10 a.m. Eastern Time.

Monster Hunter Digital Event - May 2021 is fast approaching!



Tune in for details on #MHRise Update Ver. 3.0 and the latest news on #MHStories2.



📺 https://t.co/q8j5Md6naG pic.twitter.com/y6CYDIzbvX — Capcom USA (@CapcomUSA_) May 20, 2021

The latest event is said to reveal new information on the next title update for Monster Hunter Rise, the 3.0 update. The current 2.0 update saw Capcom add several elder dragons, as well as new Apex Monsters for hunters who had seen all there was to see in the already content-packed game.

Capcom also has plans to reveal new information about their upcoming title, Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin. The previous event did not present too many details apart from a new trailer, some amiibo, and some pre-order bonus content.

Monster Hunter Rise has been an immense success since its debut, and fans are confident that should Capcom put the same amount of effort into the Monster Hunter Stories sequel that it could end up being one of the best games on the Nintendo Switch.