Heads up! We share savvy shopping and personal finance tips to put extra cash in your wallet. iMore may receive a commission from The Points Guy Affiliate Network.

Capital One has launched a new limited-time offer on both its Capital One® Spark® Cash for Business and Capital One® Spark® Miles for Business credit cards. For the Capital One® Spark® Cash for Business credit card, new cardholders can now grab up to $2,000 in cash back by earning a $500 cash bonus when you spend $5,000 in the first 3 months and then another $1,500 when you spend $50,000 in the first 6 months of your account opening. After that, you'll earn unlimited 2% cash back on every purchase with the card and can even issue employee cards that help you earn as well.

Back in cash Capital One® Spark® Cash for Business Limited Time Offer: Earn up to $2,000 in cash bonuses. Earn a $500 cash bonus when you spend $5,000 in the first 3 months and earn $1,500 when you spend $50,000 in the first 6 months of your account opening. Earn unlimited 2% cash back for your business on every purchase, everywhere, no limits or category restrictions. Free employee cards, which also earn unlimited 2% cash back on all purchases. $0 Fraud Liability if your card is lost or stolen. Rewards won't expire for the life of the account, and you can redeem your cash back for any amount. No foreign transaction fees. $0 annual fee for the first year; $95 after that. See at The Points Guy

The Capital One® Spark® Miles for Business credit card, which opts for miles instead of cash back, has dropped a similar offer. New cardholders can now earn 50,000 bonus miles when you spend $5,000 in the first 3 months and another 150,000 bonus miles when you spend $50,000 in the first 6 months of your account opening. In addition to also earning unlimited 2X miles on every purchase, they have also added a new category that earns 5X miles on hotel and rental car bookings through Capital One Travel (SM) using a Spark Miles card.

Packing points Capital One® Spark® Miles for Business Limited Time Offer: Earn up to 200,000 bonus miles worth up to $2,000 to spend on travel—flights, hotels and more. Earn 50,000 bonus miles when you spend $5,000 in the first 3 months and earn 150,000 bonus miles when you spend $50,000 in the first 6 months of your account opening. Earn unlimited 2X miles per dollar on every purchase, everywhere, no limits or category restrictions, and miles won't expire for the life of the account. Earn 5X miles on hotel and rental car bookings through Capital One Travel℠ using a Spark Miles card. Transfer your miles to 10+ leading travel loyalty programs like JetBlue™, Air Canada, and Emirates™. Redeem your miles instantly for any travel-related purchases, from flights and hotels to ride-sharing services. Fly through security with one statement credit for either the $85 TSA Pre✓® application fee or the $100 Global Entry application fee. $0 intro annual fee for the first year; $95 after that. See at The Points Guy