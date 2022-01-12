While many may argue that the Nintendo Switch Online service needs to be revamped and fixed, it does have some redeeming qualities. Namely, the ability to try large games, in full, for one week. This time around, the game that's on offer is Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker, as was announced by Nintendo in a tweet.

Prepare to dodge dangers in #CaptainToad: Treasure Tracker, available for #NintendoSwitchOnline members to try from 1/13, 10 AM PT — 1/20, 11:59 PM PT!



This title is available to purchase on the #NintendoSwitch #eShop for 30% off until 1/16, 11:59 PM PT!https://t.co/3QkwptJZsV pic.twitter.com/vrpFEG80iR — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) January 12, 2022

Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker is one of the best puzzle games available on the Nintendo Switch, so we definitely think it's worth looking into. A spin-off derived from one of the minigames found in the original Super Mario 3D World, players navigate cube-shaped puzzle worlds as Captain Toad. However, his explorer backpack is so heavy that he can't jump, so players will have to use moving platforms to their advantage to collect all the stars in the level. The Nintendo Switch version also features exclusive levels from Super Mario Odyssey, for fans of 3D Mario to enjoy.

The game is available for all Nintendo Switch Online subscribers, even if they don't have access to the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack. Subscribers can play the game from January 13 to January 20, 2022. After the trial period ends, players can purchase the game on sale for 30% off in the Nintendo Switch eShop.