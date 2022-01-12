What you need to know
- Nintendo Switch Online is an online subscription service that grants access to retro games, online multiplayer, and free game trials.
- The next game to be offered in the NSO Game Trials is Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker, a puzzle game.
- Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker will be available from January 13 to January 20, 2022.
- The game will also be on sale following the trial period.
While many may argue that the Nintendo Switch Online service needs to be revamped and fixed, it does have some redeeming qualities. Namely, the ability to try large games, in full, for one week. This time around, the game that's on offer is Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker, as was announced by Nintendo in a tweet.
Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker is one of the best puzzle games available on the Nintendo Switch, so we definitely think it's worth looking into. A spin-off derived from one of the minigames found in the original Super Mario 3D World, players navigate cube-shaped puzzle worlds as Captain Toad. However, his explorer backpack is so heavy that he can't jump, so players will have to use moving platforms to their advantage to collect all the stars in the level. The Nintendo Switch version also features exclusive levels from Super Mario Odyssey, for fans of 3D Mario to enjoy.
The game is available for all Nintendo Switch Online subscribers, even if they don't have access to the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack. Subscribers can play the game from January 13 to January 20, 2022. After the trial period ends, players can purchase the game on sale for 30% off in the Nintendo Switch eShop.
Cubes all around
Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker
So many turnips!
Set off on a big adventure as Captain Toad, whose mission it is to save Toadette. Navigate intricate puzzle worlds and collect stars, encountering Mushroom Kingdom enemies as you go. One thing's different, however — you can't jump! Use the environment to your advantage and whack enemies with turnips you find. With secret missions and tons of levels, this puzzle game is a masterpiece.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
