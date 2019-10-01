Apple likes to make things as thin as possible, often to the detriment of rigidity. But we've already seen signs that the tide might be turning and Apple is accepting that thinness isn't everything. In the case of a MacBook display, rigidity is important, too. A new patent might have the answer in the form of carbon fiber.

The team at Apple Insider spotted a new patent that has been granted to Apple by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. Titled "Electronic devices with thin display housings," it suggests that the aforementioned carbon fiber could be used to help strengthen future MacBook displays.