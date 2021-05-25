What you need to know Cardhop 2 brings some big new features to the app on iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

The update is free with a subscription model unlocking some features.

The new model includes the excellent Fantastical app under a single subscription.

Flexibits today announced a new version of its popular contacts app Cardhop, adding new features for iPhone, iPad, and Mac. This release also ushers in a new subscription model that brings both Cardhop and Fantastical under the same roof. Starting with the Cardhop 2.0 update, users can look forward to new natural language inputs that make it easier than ever to make changes to existing contacts. You'll also be able to interact with contacts just by typing what you need to do.

Until now, managing and interacting with your contacts has been a real frustration. Cardhop's magical parsing engine is incredibly intuitive and lets you search, add, edit, and interact with your contacts with one simple sentence. Best of all, Cardhop automatically uses the built-in contacts, so there is zero configuration. Just type in "John G" and John's card will instantly appear. Or enter "Sarah Smith sarah@cardhopapp.com" and Cardhop will add a new contact to Sarah's card. Or type in "call Matthew S" and Cardhop will instantly start a phone call with Matthew.