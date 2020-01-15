With the news that Apple appears to be working to add a new Pro Mode to portable Macs, it raises an interesting question. Which is most important to users – battery life, or processing power?

As ever the answer isn't a simple one. There will always be power users who want to be able to edit 4K video while sitting at the top of a mountain. But there will also always be people who need their MacBook to last a full day of writing at the coffee shop, too. How do you cater to both? Even more difficult, how do you cater for someone who needs both things in the same notebook but at different times? Options, that's how.

If Apple is indeed going to allow users to toggle a Pro Mode on and off, it's giving them the option of sacrificing battery life to improve performance for a specific task. But why can't we have an option to do the complete opposite? If you want extra battery life but don't need your iPhone to be as snappy, or its screen as bright, Low Power Mode is there for you to use. But it's nowhere to be seen in macOS. Nor iPadOS, for that matter. Which just seems....odd.

It's a tune that developer and podcaster Marco Arment has been singing to for a long time and he shared his thoughts in a recent blog post on the subject. And he also pointed to the lack of options as being a problem on portable Macs.