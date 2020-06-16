Best of Casetify's Special Edition HEINZ Accessories for iPhone and More iMore 2020

Through its Co-Lab program, Casetify offers attractive new special-edition accessories each year. Among these are Apple Watch bands, iPhone cases, AirPod Pro cases, and more. The latest collaboration is the HEINZ + Casetify collection launched in celebration of National Ketchup Day. The lineup is Casetify's first that's food-focused. Check out these fantastic pieces, including our favorites.

Hold the mustard

If you're a Heinz fan, you're going to love this exclusive collection of accessories from Casetify. Featuring the iconic Heinz logo in various ways and designs, the collection includes cases for the iPhone 11 series, AirPods, AirPods Pro, Apple Watch, and Mac.

Our favorite item is the Ketchup Floaties Case for iPhone, that's both protective and shockproof. Because it features floating ketchup bottle and French fries images, it's sure to turn more than a few heads. The Heinz Custom Case is another winner. You can have Casetify add your name to the Heinz logo to make it unique.

Finally, there's the HEINZ Packet Quilt Case, which feels like a quilt to the touch! It will protect your iPhone for many years to come.