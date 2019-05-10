Whether you love it or hate it, Pokémon is one of those things that has been around for ages, and it doesn't seem to be going away anytime soon. Honestly, I'm a big Pokémon fan, as I grew up with the adorable "pocket monsters" in the form of trading cards, video games, anime, movies, and much more. In fact, I have quite a bit of plushies around the house that are Pokémon related, but I definitely don't quite stack up to other die-hard fanatics. Either way, the Detective Pikachu movie is out now, and Casetify has dropped some exclusive and limited edition Pokémon mobile accessories, including cases for your iPhone XS (or whichever iPhone model you have), with the option to even customize them with your Trainer name, location, and whatever else you can think of. I was sent two of these cases to test out (the signature Impact and Neon Sand case), so let's dive in.

Casetify Pokémon Impact Case Price: $45 Bottom line: The Impact case is a signature offering from Casetify. It's a fairly basic case that offers good protection. The back of the Pokémon edition case features a clear plastic with an assortment of Pokémon characters as "stickers." $45 at Casetify

Pros Simple case with cute decor

Easy to get in and out

Provides good protection

White side bumper helps stand out

Access to all ports and buttons Cons "Casetify" ring around camera cutout is ugly

Decor is pretty much just a lot of permanent stickers

Could be too "busy" for some

Casetify Pokémon Neon Sand Case Price: $45 Bottom line: The Neon Sand case has a few options of different Pokémon characters that you can have on it, and the color of the back plastic and accompanying sand will match the Pokémon of your choosing. The Neon Sand also glows in the dark, which definitely helps you stand out. $45 at Casetify

Pros Unique neon sand glows in the dark

Good amount of popular Pokémon to choose from

Very protective and adds a hefty grip

Access to all ports and buttons

Nice frosted side bumpers around the phone Cons Pretty hard to get phone out

Adds a bit of bulk

Also has "Casetify" ring around camera cutout These two cases I received are just two of several different case styles that you can purchase from the Casetify website. There are more options to choose from, in case these two don't suit your wants. And they offer customization options as well.

A Casetify Pokémon case for everyone Casetify Pokémon Impact and Neon Sand Cases: Features

The Impact case is pretty basic, but protective. If you've used a clear and flexible case before, then you should know what to expect from the Impact. It has a fairly slim profile, and it's made with a flexible plastic material, so it's easy to pop your iPhone in, as well as pop it out If you want to change cases or take it out for cleaning. The case feels protective enough for your usual everyday wear and tear, and it will save your phone if you accidentally drop it. The buttons retain their "clickiness" from what I've noticed, and all ports are easily accessible without issues, including the precise camera cutout. There is also no issue with wireless charging with this case on. As far as the design on the Impact case, the one I received has a plethora of various Pokémon characters on the back. The look is very reminiscent of the typical Pokémon stickers that you could buy at places like the dollar store, except these appear permanent and won't collect nasty grime and dust over time like actual stickers. It also features pretty much all of the popular Generation 1 Pokémon, such as Pikachu, Eevee, the three starters (Bulbasaur, Charmander, and Squirtle), Mew, Mewtwo, and more. There's also a few Poké Ball types as well scattered about. The white side bumpers give it a striking aesthetic that differentiates itself from other typical clear cases, and the front lip is slightly raised to protect the front glass if you place it face-down on a flat surface.

The Neon Sand case is slightly thicker than the Impact (think of half of the Impact stacked behind the plastic that holds your phone), but it adds a nice heft and grip to your device. However, since it has a free-flowing sand on the back, the plastic is a bit more stiff and hard when compared to the Impact case. This means that while it's easy to get your iPhone into the case, it's a little harder to get it out since the back is not as flexible. The Neon Sand design is quite hypnotic to look at once you see the sand in motion, and the colors they offer for the back plastic and sand are complementary combinations that go with the Pokémon that you choose. Casetify also says that the Neon Sand is glow-in-the-dark, so it's bound to help you stand out from the crowd. With the Neon Sand case, it's quite protective like the Impact. Buttons are easy to press and there's full access to all ports. Again, it comes with the "Casetify" ring around the camera cutout, which I find distracting. Wireless charging is also not an issue with this case. However, since both the Impact and Neon Sand cases are made with clear plastic, they will end up collecting a bit of human oil on the back, and smudges are bound to happen. As a result, they'll end up feeling slick over time, but it's an easy affair to clean it—just give it a good wipe down. Both do have raised lips on the front so your glass screen won't touch anything if you place the device face down. I choose you, Eevee! Casetify Pokémon Impact and Neon Sand Cases: What I Like

With the Impact Case, I like the flexibility and slim profile. Since I change cases often like underwear, I appreciate when cases can be installed and removed in seconds, and that's just what you get with the Impact. I'm not normally a fan of busy designs on cases, but seeing all of these Generation 1 Pokémon gathered together really gives me a sense of nostalgia, as I grew up with the original 151 Pokémon. I also found the white around the side and front bumper to be a nice contrast with my Space Gray iPhone XS.

The Neon Sand is also a good option for those who like cases that have unique traits. With Casetify, you get a nice solid background color and a contrasting neon sand that freely flows depending on your device's orientation and gravity. You get the option to choose one of your favorite popular Pokémon (Eevee for life!), and the colors go well together. I also like the frosted clear plastic around the sides, and the fact that the Neon Sand glows-in-the-dark is a nice touch. Getting Neon Sand off takes some work Casetify Pokémon Impact and Neon Sand Cases: What I Don't Like

The thing that bothers me about Casetify cases in general is that they have that "Casetify" ring around the camera. I don't really like anything around the camera cutout on any case, so this is more of a personal preference. But honestly, I find it a bit distracting, and there is already a lot of branding on the Impact case, so I don't think the ring around the camera is necessary.

The Neon Sand case, while lovely, definitely requires some work to get your device out. Again, since I change cases often (and even if I stick with a case for a while, I like to clean it every so often), the fact that the Neon Sand is difficult to take off is a deterrent for me. However, if you plan on using one case, and want something that's unique and protective, then the Neon Sand Pokémon case is fine.

Gotta catch 'em all! Casetify Pokémon Impact and Neon Sand Cases: The Bottom Line 4.5 out of 5 for Impact 4 out of 5 for Neon Sand Casetify has launched a fun new collection of tech acessories that is sure to appeal to any Pokémon fan. There's a lot of choices in this collection, and with the customization options, the possibilities are endless! Out of the two cases that I received, I prefer the Impact one, but the Neon Sand is definitely a fun addition. If you're a fan of Pokémon and are looking for a case to go with your Pokémon Go outings, then this Casetify collection is definitely worth taking a look at. There will be three different product drops in Casetify's Limited Edition Pokémon collection. The first wave of products drops on May 10, with unannounced dates for the next two. Each collection will be available until they're all out, and won't be coming back.