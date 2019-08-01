CASETIFY is dropping the third and final installment of the Pokémon Day & Night collection of tech accessories on August 15, with the waitlist opening up today on their website. For the third drop, CASETIFY is collaborating with artist duo Craig & Karl for their signature stylized interpretations of some of the most recognizable Pokémon in the series, and this collection will be called "The Icons by Craig & Karl." The Pokémon collection of accessories from CASETIFY has been wildly popular and incredibly successful. The first two drops, which launched May 10 and July 10 respectively, sold out within hours of being released. The Pokémon collection includes cases for iPhones and Samsung handsets, AirPods, phone grips, wireless charging pads, and more. The AirPods Sticker Case proved to be the most popular item, as it was the first item to sell out completely on the first drop.

In "The Icons by Craig & Karl," fans can expect to see three iconic themes: Pikachu, the three original starter Pokémon (Bulbasaur, Charmander, and Squirtle), and the Poké Ball. These three themes will take on a whole new form through inspired designs for phone cases and other tech accessories. If you missed your chances at the items you wanted from the first two collections, don't worry—this is your third and final chance to get those accessories you previously missed out on, as well as the opportunity to get brand new, limited edition items from Craig & Karl. The Pokémon collections included CASETIFY's signature Impact Cases, DTLA Cases, special edition Glitter Floaty Cases, and other styles, starting from $25 and up.

It's highly recommended to join the waitlist if you want your chance at limited edition Pokémon accessories. Those who join the waitlist will have priority access when the collection launches. For the second drop, CASETIFY got 90,000 eager shoppers on the waitlist, and the collection was again, completely wiped out. CASETIFY is also making these limited edition accessories available with in-store activations, including Landmark in Hong Kong. There will also be pop-up stores in Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tokyo in the coming months.