Casper, the company behind the comfortable and affordable mattresses and pillows that your podcasts love to tell you about, has unveiled its newest endeavor: the Casper Glow Light. A single light sells for $89, or you can opt for a two-pack for $169.

This rotund little light source is about to become your best sleeping companion. It's designed to help you fall asleep easily, wake up bright-eyed and bushy-tailed, and see in the dark without stumbling about. The Casper Glow Light is easy to use, durable, and charges wirelessly on the included pad. It's also packed with a couple of smart capabilities that'll integrate it seamlessly into your sleep routine.

The light features gesture controls, which are nice and convenient, especially when you're groggily trying to operate it. Flip it over to turn it on. Flip it again to turn it off. Set it on a flat surface and rotate it to adjust the brightness levels, and give it a wiggle for a dim glow. Measuring just three inches wide and five inches tall, the light is super-portable, meaning you can pick it up to run to the bathroom in the middle of the night and illuminate your path without disturbing other people. You can download the free app for iOS and Android devices to control your new luminescent lamp and tell it your sleep schedule, too.

Those features aren't even the coolest specs. Once you flip the gadget to turn it on, the Casper Glow Light smartly sets a timer. It dims to darkness over the course of 45 minutes, which mimics a sunset and helps your body relax, rest, and fall asleep naturally. You can set it to intelligently rouse you in the same manner, which will help you wake up on the right side of the bed. No more jangly Marimba beats or Alexa chirping at you. Just warm, peaceful, sunshiney goodness.

