Slim, strong protection Catalyst Waterproof Case Case with a view HitCase Splash The Catalyst Waterproof case offers your phone a lot of protection against liquids, dust, and impacts, but it's fairly basic as a case. No camera lens system here. It can withstand dips in the water of up to 10 meters, though, and is dust-proof. It's also more comfortable in the hand compared to the HitCase Splash, and if you don't like having your iPhone is a case all of the time, Catalyst has made it easy to remove your iPhone without compromising the protective qualities of the case. $90 at Amazon Pros Feels more sturdy overall

Fairly easy to remove iPhone from case when not in use

Tough protection that's still slim and light

More comfortable in the hand

Waterproof up to 10 meters Cons Buttons are fairly stiff compared to HitCase Splash

Doesn't do anything beyond protecting your iPhone The HitCase Splash provides a decent amount of protection for your iPhone against water, but it's not rated for dives as deep as the Catalyst is. The most interesting feature of the HitCase is the lens support, and HitCase makes a number of lenses that magnetically attach over the wide-angle lense camera on your iPhone Overall, the Splash's buttons are more pleasant to use than those of the Catalyst, though though the mute switch dial is very stiff. And if you don't like using a case all of the time, just know that this one is a bit more difficult to take apart when you want to take your phone out. $70 at HitCase Pros Tough protection that's still slim and light

Supports external camera lenses

Lenses easy to place and remove

Buttons feel better compared to Catalyst case Cons More difficult to remove phone from case when not in use

Mute switch dial is very stiff

Not as comfortable to hold as the Catalyst

Only waterproof up to three meters

If all you're looking for is protection, primarily against water, dust, or mud, get the Catalyst Waterproof case. It's rated to withstand a dip into the water of up to 10 meters, vs the 3 meters of the HitCase Splash. If you want a case that does a little more than just protect your iPhone, check out the HitCase. It's selection of lenses can help bring out your inner photographer while you're off on your adventure.

Here's the breakdown

There are some key differences between the Catalyst Waterproof case and the HitCase Splash. If you're looking for the maximum protection you can get for your iPhone between these two cases, it's the Catalyst. It's more expensive up front, but it provides overall better protection and there are no additional costs associated with the case.

If you want a case that does more than just protect (while still providing excellent protection), the HitCase Splash is a great choice. Your iPhone should be well protected in most scenarios. It's also less expensive than the Catalyst, though if you want any of the HitCase lenses, be prepared to pay, as the lenses themselves cost $40 each on top of the cost of the case.

Catalyst Waterproof Case HitCase Splash Water resistance Up to 10 meters (33 ft.) Up to 3 meters (10 ft.) Dust-proof Yes Yes Impact resistance Up to two meters (6.6 ft.) Up to two meters (6.6 ft.) Lightning port covered Yes Yes Mountable lens system No Yes Price $90 $70

You really won't go wrong with either case, but having tested both of them, I just like the Catalyst better. It feels better in the hand, and it just feels more sturdy than the HitCase Splash. If all you want is protection, the Catalyst is the one I recommend. I have no need for additional lenses on my iPhone, so that aspect of the Splash doesn't appeal to me. But if that appeals to you, seriously consider the HitCase with at least one lens. The superwide lens can get you a lot of fun shots, especially if you take it on an outdoor excursion. Close shots with the macro lens are also really cool.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.