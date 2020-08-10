Luxury custom technology company Caviar is out with its latest limited series product: a titanium iPhone 12 built out of a SpaceX rocket.

Reported by Space Explored, the Musk be on Mars iPhone "has a built-in real piece of the SpaceX mission that was in space" and is made out of titanium. It also features a SpaceX Dragon graphic to celebrate the first crewed SpaceX mission.

The fully custom backplate with an image of the Crew Dragon spacecraft, "Musk be on Mars" phrase, and imitation Elon Musk signature is made out of titanium, according to the Russian company. Meanwhile, Caviar claims a tiny piece of material is embedded from "the SpaceX mission that was in space" (look for the shard in the small circle below the spacecraft).

As noted, this is not the first time that Caviar has released a custom iPhone related to Elon Musk.

Caviar's offerings regularly include reimagining popular smartphones and other devices with precious metals and jewels. However, this isn't the first time we've seen the company launch a custom iPhone honoring Elon Musk; Caviar previously unveiled "Cyberphone," an iPhone 11 Pro decked out to look like the Tesla Cybertruck.

The Musk be on Mars iPhone is currently available for preorder and has a starting price of $4,990 for what the company anticipates will be a iPhone 12 Pro with 128 GB of storage. The company currently plans to only make 19 of the limited series.

They have also released a video to celebrate the launch of the new phone, which you can check out below.