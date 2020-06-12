What you need to know
- The Caviar iPhone 11 Pro Max Cyberphone is a thing that exists.
- It's supposed to be based on Tesla's Cybertruck.
- This thing starts at $6,910.
We told you a few months ago that custom phone maker Caviar was making an iPhone based on Tesla's Cybertruck. We thought that was pretty silly. And it still is. Even more so now that we've seen the thing in the hands of YouTuber Marques "MKBHD" Brownlee.
Called the iPhone 11 Pro Max Cyberphone, this thing is huge. It's basically an iPhone 11 Pro Max with a big titanium case attached to it. And...that's about it.
Despite the rather lavish description Caviar gives it.
The design of the smartphone is based on the concept of a new headline-making crossover model by Elon Musk. Caviar created a modified iPhone 11 Pro in the Tesla Cybertruck style: in the device, one can trace the deliberate geometry of lines, simplicity of forms and versatility of materials.
The titanium body of the smartphone is protected all round from any outer mechanical impact: the back cover, sides and even the screen are hidden under metal plates. At that, the total protection of the body does not violate, but even enhances the smartphone's functionality: now, if you wish to use your favorite apps with comfort or have video calls, the folding titanium screen protection is transformed into a comfortable holder.
The design of the body is inspired by the geometry of Tesla Cybertruck. At the same time, it is improved aesthetically. Accurate lines are explained not only by the functionality but also create a visual component nice to look at.
Anyway, here's what Marques makes of it. Needless to say, he isn't all that impressed. At all.
I'm sure some people will be all over this thing because it's different. Normally people with more money than sense buy hugely expensive sports cars and never drive them. This is likely to be a similar thing with someone buying this so they can show it to their friends and then toss it in a drawer.
If that's you, I have a question – can I borrow a few hundred dollars? I have a PS5 that needs buying.
