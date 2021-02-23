The next Apple Watch Activity Challenge will take place in March in celebration of International Women's Day.

As reported by 9to5Mac, Internation Women's Day will occur on March 8th this year, and users will be able to earn a special trophy for completing the challenge. Users will have to complete a workout of at least 20 minutes in order to complete the challenge. This can be done using the Workout app on Apple Watch, Apple Fitness+, or any fitness app that syncs exercises with the Health app.

In addition to earning the special trophy, users will also receive exclusive stickers that can be used in Messages or the FaceTime app. The sticker collection includes:

A female gender symbol

Two women standing while waving

A women in a wheelchair waving

An animated 2021 sticker with purple and red colors

Apple hosts many Apple Watch Activity Challenges throughout the year. Just recently, the company celebrated Heart Month with the "Heart Month Challenge," which challenged Apple Watch owners to complete 60 minutes of exercise on Valentine's Day.

Apple Watch users should receive a notification alerting them of the International Women's Day Apple Watch Activity Challenge shortly before the event kicks off on March 8th.