When St. Patrick's Day rolls around, we all feel a little bit Irish. Whether you're decked out in green from head to toe or you just want a tasteful touch of green at your wrist, an Apple Watch Band is a great way to get into the holiday spirit. You're not limited to kelly green; there are a variety of shades and styles from which to choose. Here are some of the best.

Classic style

Clockwork Synergy Classic Nato Nylon

Staff Favorite

I own several of these in different colors, and Clockwork Synergy's quality for the price can't be beat. The Nato style is attractive and comfortable to wear. I love the green/navy combo; it's certainly something that could be worn year-round. This band will fit the 42mm/44mm Apple Watch.

$25 at Amazon

Leather bargain

Fullmosa Apple Watch Band

There's something about this green band with the gold buckle that says St. Patrick's Day to me. The gold buckle reminds me of the pot of gold at the end of the rainbow. This band comes in both the 38mm/40mm and the 42mm/44mm sizes.

$10 at Amazon

Sporty neon green

BOTOMALL Apple Watch Band

If neon green is more your scene, check out the BOTOMALL sport band. It's cheap enough that you can pick it up in various colors for different occasions. Choose either the 38mm/40mm or the 42mm/44mm size.

$8 at Amazon

Dark green and sporty

Affinity Silicone Sport Band

This classy dark green sport band works for St. Patrick's Day or just your everyday life. Like Apple's own Sport Bands, it comes as a three-piece set with the S/M and M/L lengths included. Choose either the 38mm/40mm or 42mm/44mm size.

$11 at Amazon

Milanese style

Seoaura Milanese Loop Band

This shade of green is perfect for St. Patrick's Day. I own a number of Milanese Loop knock-off bands in different colors and get compliments on them all the time. While the quality doesn't match Apple's, you can hardly expect it to for the price. The magnets generally aren't as strong, and if you wear long sleeves, the mesh edges may catch the fabric. Still, at the price, it's a worthwhile addition to your collection. Choose either the 38mm/40mm or 42mm/44mm size.

$13 at Amazon

Leather Loop style

RUOQINI Leather Band

This dark green leather band is a comfortable, buckle-free way to weather leather. It's a fun look. The green band is available in the 38mm/40mm or the 42mm/44mm size.

$22 at Amazon

Sport Loop Style

VATI Nylon Sport Loop

Not all of us can pull off a kelly green; some of us prefer a softer shade like this lovely Marine Green. Like Apple's Sport Loop, it's a breathable band that uses a hook-and-loop closure so it's easily adjustable. All of the different colors woven into the nylon fabric gives it a sophisticated look. Choose either the 38mm/40mm or 42mm/44mm size.

$10 at Amazon

Case and band combo

KEASON Apple Watch Band With Case

If a green band isn't enough, perhaps you'd like a matching green case. This silicone combo protects your Apple Watch while giving it a totally green look. The case and the band are separate pieces, so you can certainly wear one without the other if you prefer. Choose either the 38mm/40mm or 42mm/44mm size in S/M or M/L.

$8 at Amazon

Canvas and leather

Clockwork Synergy Cordura Collection

Cordura, a high-quality canvas, makes a colorful topper for this calf leather band. The leather is comfortable against the skin while the durable Cordura makes a color statement. This Forest Green band is available in the 38mm/40mm size.

$35 at Amazon

Modern style

SIRUIBO Leather Band for Apple Watch

Emulating Apple's Modern Buckle, this sleek band exudes elegance. A magnetic buckle closure holds the genuine leather band in place. The Forest Green shade will be sure to class up your St. Patrick's Day getup. Choose either the 38mm/40mm or 42mm/44mm size.

$30 at Amazon

Holiday theme

Dseason Apple Watch Band

If simply wearing a green band isn't festive enough for you, check out this adorable Apple Watch band festooned with clovers. It's a lot of fun. If you're actually Irish — or just a big fan — you may wear it for more than just St. Patrick's Day celebrations.

$23 at Amazon

Shamrock style

Secbolt Stainless Steel Bands

This one isn't green, but it does have shamrocks. It's an elegant stainless steel bracelet band with a shamrock on either side of the Apple Watch. This band comes in only the 38mm/40mm size. Choose from Champagne Gold, Black, Rose Gold, or Silver.

$21 at Amazon

Whether you are Irish for a day or all year round, there is a watch band for every taste on this list. Personally, I'll be rocking my Clockwork Synergy Classic Nato Nylon; the classic style suits my own taste and the stripe of green goes nicely with the green shirt I'm planning to wear.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.