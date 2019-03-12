When St. Patrick's Day rolls around, we all feel a little bit Irish. Whether you're decked out in green from head to toe or you just want a tasteful touch of green at your wrist, an Apple Watch Band is a great way to get into the holiday spirit. You're not limited to kelly green; there are a variety of shades and styles from which to choose. Here are some of the best.
Classic style
Clockwork Synergy Classic Nato NylonStaff Favorite
I own several of these in different colors, and Clockwork Synergy's quality for the price can't be beat. The Nato style is attractive and comfortable to wear. I love the green/navy combo; it's certainly something that could be worn year-round. This band will fit the 42mm/44mm Apple Watch.
Leather bargain
Fullmosa Apple Watch Band
There's something about this green band with the gold buckle that says St. Patrick's Day to me. The gold buckle reminds me of the pot of gold at the end of the rainbow. This band comes in both the 38mm/40mm and the 42mm/44mm sizes.
Sporty neon green
BOTOMALL Apple Watch Band
If neon green is more your scene, check out the BOTOMALL sport band. It's cheap enough that you can pick it up in various colors for different occasions. Choose either the 38mm/40mm or the 42mm/44mm size.
Dark green and sporty
Affinity Silicone Sport Band
This classy dark green sport band works for St. Patrick's Day or just your everyday life. Like Apple's own Sport Bands, it comes as a three-piece set with the S/M and M/L lengths included. Choose either the 38mm/40mm or 42mm/44mm size.
Milanese style
Seoaura Milanese Loop Band
This shade of green is perfect for St. Patrick's Day. I own a number of Milanese Loop knock-off bands in different colors and get compliments on them all the time. While the quality doesn't match Apple's, you can hardly expect it to for the price. The magnets generally aren't as strong, and if you wear long sleeves, the mesh edges may catch the fabric. Still, at the price, it's a worthwhile addition to your collection. Choose either the 38mm/40mm or 42mm/44mm size.
Leather Loop style
RUOQINI Leather Band
This dark green leather band is a comfortable, buckle-free way to weather leather. It's a fun look. The green band is available in the 38mm/40mm or the 42mm/44mm size.
Sport Loop Style
VATI Nylon Sport Loop
Not all of us can pull off a kelly green; some of us prefer a softer shade like this lovely Marine Green. Like Apple's Sport Loop, it's a breathable band that uses a hook-and-loop closure so it's easily adjustable. All of the different colors woven into the nylon fabric gives it a sophisticated look. Choose either the 38mm/40mm or 42mm/44mm size.
Case and band combo
KEASON Apple Watch Band With Case
If a green band isn't enough, perhaps you'd like a matching green case. This silicone combo protects your Apple Watch while giving it a totally green look. The case and the band are separate pieces, so you can certainly wear one without the other if you prefer. Choose either the 38mm/40mm or 42mm/44mm size in S/M or M/L.
Canvas and leather
Clockwork Synergy Cordura Collection
Cordura, a high-quality canvas, makes a colorful topper for this calf leather band. The leather is comfortable against the skin while the durable Cordura makes a color statement. This Forest Green band is available in the 38mm/40mm size.
Modern style
SIRUIBO Leather Band for Apple Watch
Emulating Apple's Modern Buckle, this sleek band exudes elegance. A magnetic buckle closure holds the genuine leather band in place. The Forest Green shade will be sure to class up your St. Patrick's Day getup. Choose either the 38mm/40mm or 42mm/44mm size.
Holiday theme
Dseason Apple Watch Band
If simply wearing a green band isn't festive enough for you, check out this adorable Apple Watch band festooned with clovers. It's a lot of fun. If you're actually Irish — or just a big fan — you may wear it for more than just St. Patrick's Day celebrations.
Shamrock style
Secbolt Stainless Steel Bands
This one isn't green, but it does have shamrocks. It's an elegant stainless steel bracelet band with a shamrock on either side of the Apple Watch. This band comes in only the 38mm/40mm size. Choose from Champagne Gold, Black, Rose Gold, or Silver.
Whether you are Irish for a day or all year round, there is a watch band for every taste on this list. Personally, I'll be rocking my Clockwork Synergy Classic Nato Nylon; the classic style suits my own taste and the stripe of green goes nicely with the green shirt I'm planning to wear.
