When St. Patrick's Day rolls around, we all feel a little bit Irish. Whether you're decked out in green from head to toe or you just want a tasteful touch of green at your wrist, an Apple Watch Band is a great way to get into the holiday spirit. You're not limited to kelly green; there are a variety of shades and styles from which to choose. Here are some of the best.

Whether you are Irish for a day or all year round, there is a watch band for every taste on this list. Personally, I'll be rocking my Clockwork Synergy Classic Nato Nylon; the classic style suits my own taste and the stripe of green goes nicely with the green shirt I'm planning to wear.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.