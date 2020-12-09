What you need to know
- Cellular Apple Watches are now available in Portugal so long as you're with NOS.
Portuguese Apple Watch fans can now get their hands on a cellular version, so long as they are with NOS. The carrier is Apple's exclusive cellular partner in terms of Apple Watch in the country.
First reported by MacRumors, both Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE models are available as of yesterday and they can be ordered direct from Apple or via the NOS website. However, Apple hasn't yet updated its support page to include either Portugal or NOS.
Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE cellular models with an active service plan allow you to make calls, send texts, and so much more — all without your iPhone. You can complete a call to emergency services when you're traveling abroad just by pressing and holding the side button. And now with Family Setup, members of your family who don't own an iPhone can use Apple Watch.
Portugal is just the latest country to join the cellular Apple Watch party and it will surely not be the last. It isn't clear whether other cellular partners will come online in the country, either. For now, however, anyone wanting a cellular Apple Watch in Portugal will need to switch to NOS to get it.
You can learn more about cellular Apple Watches and how they differ from normal Apple Watches in our guide.
