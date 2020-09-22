What you need to know
- EE CEO Marc Allera has told employees that a 5G iPhone is "days away".
- Apple's Eddy Cue even had a cameo in the video, too.
- It isn't clear just how many days Allera is talking about, though.
Apple is set to announce a new 5G iPhone in just "days" according to the CEO of British carrier EE. Marc Allera was speaking to employees via a video presentation that appears to have fallen into the hands of MacRumors.
During the video, Allera tells his team that the 5G iPhone is "just days away" although that isn't necessarily anything we didn't already know. The real question is how many days away that iPhone is.
"We are just days away from Apple's next major launch, a 5G iPhone, which will be a huge boost for 5G," said Allera, in an internal video presentation shared with the company's employees today. "Teams in all parts of Consumer have been preparing all year to win this launch, and be Europe's number one partner for Apple."
Apple's services head Eddy Cue also made an appearance in the video, praising EE for the way it bundles Apple's services in with carrier plans. Apple Music and Apple Arcade have been joined by Apple TV+ as customers get more with their monthly carrier sub.
Apple is set to announce four new 5G iPhones "within days" as we know, with a special event likely to be streamed online. As for exactly when that will happen, nobody seems to know.
Czech girl tips off authorities to malicious apps on iOS and Android
Malicious apps on both iOS and Android reportedly clocked 2.4 million downloads and over $500,000 in revenue. The apps bombarded users with intrusive ads and even hid their icons to prevent users from uninstalling them.
People are making real money by selling icon sets for iOS 14 Home screens
Apple's recent launch of iOS 14 has seen people spending time, and money, on making their Home screens look perfect. And that's opened up business opportunities for artists.
IK Multimedia's Safe Spacer: A discrete social distancing monitor
The new Safe Spacer from IK Multimedia looks like an Apple Watch and can be worn by anyone to measure social distancing, alerting users if they get too close together.
Allergies have you sneezing in your own home? Get a smart air purifier!
Air purifiers are great for keeping the air in your home clean, and smart options take things to the next level with convenient, connected, controls. Here's our guide to the best smart Wi-Fi air purifiers that you can buy today.