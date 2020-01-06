Gear4, a division of ZAGG, has introduced two new case solutions for the 10.2-inch iPad (2019). The new Battersea and Brompton cases provide impact protection, while remaining slim and stylish.

Offering up to 8-foot drop protection, the Battersea includes a foldable angle stand, built-in screen protectors, and support for Apple's Smart Keyboard. Priced at $79.99, the Battersea is available in black.

The Brompton, meanwhile, includes 6.5-foot drop protection and features a movie stand with three viewing angles. There's also a removable folio in fabric. Designed to fit with ZAGG's InvisibleShield screen protectors, the $49.99 Brompton launches in black and rose gold.

According to Brad Bell, senior vice president of global marketing for ZAGG Inc.