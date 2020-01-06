Gear4 10.2-inch iPad casesSource: ZAGG

  • The new Battersea and Brompton cases provide impact protection in slim designs.
  • The new cases launch in February starting at $49.99.
  • Gear4 is the No.1 brand in the United Kingdom.

Gear4, a division of ZAGG, has introduced two new case solutions for the 10.2-inch iPad (2019). The new Battersea and Brompton cases provide impact protection, while remaining slim and stylish.

Offering up to 8-foot drop protection, the Battersea includes a foldable angle stand, built-in screen protectors, and support for Apple's Smart Keyboard. Priced at $79.99, the Battersea is available in black.

The Brompton, meanwhile, includes 6.5-foot drop protection and features a movie stand with three viewing angles. There's also a removable folio in fabric. Designed to fit with ZAGG's InvisibleShield screen protectors, the $49.99 Brompton launches in black and rose gold.

According to Brad Bell, senior vice president of global marketing for ZAGG Inc.

We are proud to expand our product lineup, bringing the same technology and style that Gear4 is known for to tablet cases. Along with our popular Battersea case with full body protection, we're excited to introduce the new Brompton folio design, giving consumers access to premium tablet protection that matches their style.

Both cases include D3O technology, which provides shock and impact protection for a range of products. Gear4's version of D3O technology is blended with other materials to produce cases engineered to safeguard mobile devices. The United Kingdom's No. 1 smartphone case brand, Gear4 offers solutions for iOS, iPadOS, and Android devices.

Based in Utah, ZAGG brands also include mophie, Braven, iFrogz, and Halo.

The Battersea and Brompton will be available to purchase in February through the ZAGG website.

