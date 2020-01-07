What you need to know ZAGG is coming out with three new keyboard options for the 10.2-inch iPad.

The Slim Book Go is slim, has an Apple Pencil holder, and backlit keyboard.

The Rugged Messenger has multiple layers of durability and two meter drop protection.

The Messenger Folio has a magnetic closure and Apple Pencil holder.

They range in price from $60-$100 and will be available later in 2020.

ZAGG has unveiled three new options for 10.2-inch iPad protection at CES 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. These three new cases cover all of the bases, whether you are looking for something slim or rugged, and they all come with a keyboard to help you make the most of your 10.2-inch iPad. ZAGG Slim Book Go for 10.2" iPad

Source: ZAGG

The Slim Book Go is the slimmest of the new case options for your 2019 10.2-inch iPad. It features an ultra-slim profile keyboard with backlit keys, and a detachable case, so it's rather flexible when it comes to how you want to use it. The slim, lightweight design makes it versatile and perfect for on-the-go use. There is also an Apple Pencil holder to keep your Apple Pencil safe and easily accessible when you need it. If you don't need the keyboard, no problem! The Slim Book Go's detachable keyboard and case can easily be detached to let you use your iPad in a variety of ways. The keyboard can also be paired up to two devices simultaneously. ZAGG also includes a reversible kickstand so you get over 100-degrees of optimal viewing and working angles. Our favorite VPN service is more affordable now than ever before The Slim Book Go will cost $99.99 from ZAGG's website later this year. ZAGG Rugged Messenger for 10.2" iPad

Source: ZAGG

If you're looking for something more rugged that still lets you get the job done, then the Rugged Messenger is what you need. The Rugged Messenger case comes with a keyboard as well, but it offers more durable protection than the Slim Book Go. With the Rugged Messenger, you get several formidable layers of protection to guard your iPad from impact and corner damage. In fact, the Rugged Messenger can withstand drops of up to two meters, so you're safe and sound no matter what happens. ZAGG's Rugged Messenger also comes with a built-in stand to prop the iPad up at multiple viewing angles. Whether you want to work or just catch up on some television shows, your'e covered here. The keyboard is also rechargeable and lasts up to two years between charges, and it has an automatic sleep/wake function to preserve the battery when not in use. The ZAGG Rugged Messenger will be $99.99 and available on ZAGG's website later this year. ZAGG Messenger Folio for 10.2" iPad