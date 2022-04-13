Channels, a popular app for watching live and recorded TV shows and movies using an accompanying DVR app that runs on a home server, has been updated to allow content to be downloaded for offline viewing.

The app, which is available for download via the App Store, has long allowed people to watch content both at home and away from it but this new update means that the same content can now be viewed even when there is no internet connection — like on an airplane, for example.

The feature was announced via blog post and will allow all recorded content to be downloaded on-device, ready to be watched anywhere and anytime. That content will automatically sync back to the main server when a connection is established as well, meaning watch histories will always be lined up. Channels can even download the content in the background, even when the app has been closed. That's a big deal for those who are downloading huge movies and don't want to have to wait for the process to complete.

The new update also includes a number of improvements and fixes, including those related to various instances where the app would crash.

The full release notes list of changes reads:

NEW: Download your movies and TV shows directly to your device and watch offline

IMPROVED: compatibility with ATSC 3

IMPROVED: Remote streaming behavior with an unstable connection

FIXED: Remote playback would not use adaptive bitrate for Live TV on first playback after app launch

FIXED: Memory leak causing app to crash during playback

FIXED: Infrequent crash when leaving app when subtitles are on

FIXED: Other random crashers

Those who already have Channels installed can get the update now. Everyone else can download it from the App Store now on iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV.