If you're a business owner, don't spend much on travel, and prefer cash back rewards, you should definitely consider the Ink Business Cash Credit Card from Chase. There are a lot of solid perks to this card, including no annual fee, 0% APR for the first 12 months (regular APR is 15.49% - 21.49% variable), and $500 cash back after spending $3,000 in the first three months. What's more, this card is widely considered one of the best cash-back options for business owners. Let's take a closer look at what makes this card a winner.
For starters, cardholders will earn a generous 5% back at office supply stores and internet, cable, and phone services for the first $25,000 in a calendar year. For gas stations and restaurants, users earn 2% back for the first $25,000. If you hit the threshold for both categories, you would gain $2,250 in your first calendar year (including the bonus cash back). For all other purchases, cardholders will earn the standard 1% back.
Getting down to business
Chase Ink Business Cash Credit Card
The Chase Ink Business Cash is great for business owners who spend on equipment for their office, gas, and restaurants. It even allows you to to provide authorized cards to your employees at no cost.
Additionally, other perks include purchase protection against damage or theft for up to 120 days, car rental collision damage waiver, and extended warranties on purchases with original warranties of under 3 years. Perhaps the greatest perk is the potential to use your rewards in conjunction with another Chase card that utilizes Chase Ultimate Rewards. When you make purchases with the Ink Business Cash, you earn rewards as points that you can then redeem as cash back. But if you also had a card eligible for Ultimate Rewards portal such as the ultra popular Chase Sapphire Preferred, you can transfer those points onto the portal. Chase Ultimate Rewards points are valued at 2 cents per point, which means your pool of points from the Ink Business could double in value if you had access to the portal.
Once on the portal, you can find many different ways of redeeming your Ultimate Rewards points including transferring to Hyatt hotels or booking flights directly on the portal. The flexibility of Chase Ultimate Rewards points has always been one of its best highlights, and because the Ink Business Cash provides access to that flexibility, you as a business owner should consider adding it to your wallet.