When it comes to travel cards, the Chase Sapphire Preferred® and Capital One® Venture® Rewards Credit Card are two of the best on the market. We put them head to head to find out which one comes out on top as the travel card king.

Capital One® Venture® Rewards Credit Card gets mega miles

The Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card was named 'The Best Travel Card' by CNBC in 2018, and for good reason. Its simple rewards structure and flexible redemption options make it a great option for those who don't want to get too complicated with your travel card. Chase is currently offering a 50,000-mile sign-up bonus for new cardholders after you spend $3,000 in the first 3 months, equal to $500 in travel. Those miles can be transferred to 15 airline transfer partners, including Air Canada, JetBlue, and Qatar Airways. However, you won't find many major airlines in the US like American, Delta, or Continental.

Cardholders will also earn 10 miles per dollar spent at Hotels.com when the card is used to book and pay for stays through Hotels.com/Venture. In addition to this bonus, which runs through January 2020, you'll always earn 2x miles on every purchase you make with the card. You can also get through the airport with ease as cardholders receive up to $100 application fee credit for Global Entry or TSA Pre✓® every four years.

Capital One® offers cardholders of the Venture® Rewards Credit Card additional travel benefits like Travel Accident Insurance, Auto Rental Collision Damage Waiver, 24-Hour Travel Assistance Services, as well as some consumer benefits like extended warranties and purchase protections.

Capital One® Venture® Rewards Credit Card Chase Sapphire Preferred® Rewards 2X miles on every purchase 2X points on travel and dining 1 point on all other purchases Sign up bonus 50,000 miles 60,000 points Fees $95 annual fee (waived the first year) $95 annual fee Interest Rate 17.99% - 25.24% APR 18.24% - 25.24% APR

Chase Sapphire Preferred® powers up the points

Those who are looking to maximize their earning potential for travel will be happy with the Chase Sapphire Preferred® card. It's a credit card built solely for the purpose of travel and dials everything into making that experience better, from its signup bonus, its rewards categories, and its redemption options.

Signing up for the card will earn new cardholders 60,000 in bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first three months from account opening. While that is $1000 more than the Venture card, you go from $500 in travel rewards to $750 when you redeem through the Chase Ultimate Rewards® program. Their redemption program is well loved; Chase Sapphire Preferred was recently named the "Best Credit Card for Flexible Travel Redemption" by Kiplinger's Personal Finance in June 2018, due to Chase's lack of any blackout dates or travel restrictions.

After cashing in on one of the best signup bonuses in the industry, you'll earn double the points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide and one point per dollar spent on all other purchases. When you're ready to redeem those rewards, you'll get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards®. There are no foreign transaction fees, but the card does come with a $95 annual fee, which is a small price to pay for frequent travelers.

Which one should you get?

Both of these cards offer easy to understand rewards programs with flexible redemption options that a host of different airlines participate in. For many, the best card will be completely dependent on which airlines you want to redeem your rewards with. There's no point to earning all those rewards unless you have an airline you want to use to redeem them with!

Monster miles Capital One® Venture® Rewards Credit Card For those who want to keep travel simple With an impressive signup bonus and extra perks at Hotels.com and the TSA, the Capital One® Venture® Rewards Credit Card is a great option for those looking for a wide range of benefits from their travel card.

Powerful points Chase Sapphire Preferred® For the travel hacker With its solid signup bonus and incredibly flexible rewards program, the Chase Sapphire Preferred® card is one of the best values on the market for travelers.

