Chase has announced a few changes to its United℠ Explorer Business Card, bringing new cardholders an even bigger welcome bonus, but before you jump in, it also raised the terms to achieve it.

In the past, the card had a pretty straightforward welcome bonus of 50,000 points, one that could be earned by spending $3,000 in the first 3 months of account opening That offer has now been replaced with something bigger. New cardholders can now earn up to 100,000 bonus points, but that increase comes with more higher spending bars to hit as well. In order to get the full 100,000 points, you have to hit two conditions. Earn the first 50,000 bonus miles after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months, and earn the other 50,000 bonus miles after $25,000 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening.

While it does raise the stakes for those looking to cash in on double the welcome bonus, it does at least let you earn one without having to hit both conditions. That said, Chase is obviously reconfiguring this card for higher spending businesses, so check your spending trends for your business to make sure you'll be able to enjoy at least one of these bonuses.