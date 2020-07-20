What you need to know
- Apple is expected to announce four new iPhones later this year.
- The arrival of two iPhone 12 and two iPhone 12 Pro models will happen in September or October.
- This 10-minute video shows all of them off.
If all goes according to plan Apple will announce iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Max, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max in September or October. The exact launch window is open to debate for obvious reasons right now, but it'll happen at some point. You don't need to wait until then to see all the new iPhones, though. This concept shows them all off right now.
Now, sure. This is a concept and we don't know for sure what the new iPhones will look like. But we're relatively confident of the broad strokes here and these iPhones are very likely to be close to what ships from Apple Stores in a couple of months.
Check it out and prepare to be hyped.
This iPhone 12 video shows all Apple 2020 lineup - iPhone 12 ( 5.4" ) , iPhone 12 Max ( 6.1" ) , iPhone 12 Pro ( 6.1" ) and iPhone 12 Pro Max ( 6.7" ), and even iPhone SE 2021 !!
There are a couple of things that might or might not be accurate, of course. Some rumors have the LiDAR Scanner being an iPhone 12 Pro Max-only affair, as this concept video shows. That's something that we might have to wait until launch to know for sure, but it's worth noting here. Hopefully all iPhone 12 Pro buyers get to enjoy it, though.
Regardless, here's everything we think we know about iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro so far. Drink it in – 2020 is going to be a big iPhone year!
