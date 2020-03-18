Apple has today announced its brand new iPad Pro models, and it has some new trailers to go along with them.

Earlier today, Apple announced new iPad Pro models that feature a brand new Magic Keyboard with a trackpad and a breakthrough LiDAR scanner. They also come with a 12MP camera, 4K video, an A12Z Bionic processor, edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display and more. You can read a full rundown of the new iPad here.

To go along with Apple's new iPads are some fantastic new trailers.

The first is called 'iPad Pro — Your next computer is not a computer' and its description states: