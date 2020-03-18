What you need to know
Apple has today announced its brand new iPad Pro models, and it has some new trailers to go along with them.
Earlier today, Apple announced new iPad Pro models that feature a brand new Magic Keyboard with a trackpad and a breakthrough LiDAR scanner. They also come with a 12MP camera, 4K video, an A12Z Bionic processor, edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display and more. You can read a full rundown of the new iPad here.
To go along with Apple's new iPads are some fantastic new trailers.
The first is called 'iPad Pro — Your next computer is not a computer' and its description states:
The world's most advanced mobile display. So fast most PC laptops can't catch up. Pro cameras and LiDAR Scanner for game-changing AR experiences. And you can use it with touch, Apple Pencil, a keyboard, and now a trackpad.
The second is titled 'How to correctly use a computer' and is a fantastic spoof on an old computer tutorial video that features tips about sending files, respecting your computer, the fact that it's not a toy, not touching the screen, staying within reach of Wi Fi, the fact it doesn't have a camera and that children should not be allowed to use it.
Needless to say, the new iPad Pro unchecks all of those boxes in some style. Take a look!
Apple has today also announced a new Macbook Air, new Mac Mini, new Apple Watch bands and new iPhone cases.
LiDAR for Life
iPad Pro (2020)
An iPad camera that is now as good as an iPhone's.
The 2020 iPad Pro has a faster processor, an advanced camera system, a LiDAR scanner for AR, and support for a true cursor experience with the Magic Keyboard with Trackpad.
