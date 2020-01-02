Brydge Pro+ KeyboardSource: Brydge

  • Brydge has announced a new iPad Pro keyboard with built-in trackpad.
  • It has also announced a standalone trackpad, too.
  • Both are designed to leverage iPadOS's new pointing device support.

Brydge has announced two new products, both designed to close the gap between iPad Pro and MacBook Pro. The first, the Pro+ keyboard, has a built-in trackpad and looks uncannily similar to Apple's notebooks.

While Brydge isn't yet saying when the keyboard will ship, potential buyers can sign up to register their interest now. When the keyboard does arrive users can take advantage of the pointing device support added to iPadOS 13 and use the trackpad as if they were using a Mac.

The keyboard comes in two different sizes to fit the 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro and it only comes in Space Gray color. The battery will apparently last for around three months and the trackpad supports multi-touch, too.

Those interested in buying the Pro+ keyboard need to hand over $199.99 for the 11-inch version and $229.99 for the 12.9-inch one.

Brydge trackpadSource: Brydge

If you'd rather just add a trackpad to your workflow, you can thanks to the iPad OS Trackpad.. Again, Brydge says that it's coming soon but this time we don't know how much it will cost. The trackpad itself looks very similar to Apple's Magic Trackpad and is a great option for those who were disappointed to learn that Apple's own solution doesn't work with iPads.

