Brydge has announced two new products, both designed to close the gap between iPad Pro and MacBook Pro. The first, the Pro+ keyboard, has a built-in trackpad and looks uncannily similar to Apple's notebooks.

While Brydge isn't yet saying when the keyboard will ship, potential buyers can sign up to register their interest now. When the keyboard does arrive users can take advantage of the pointing device support added to iPadOS 13 and use the trackpad as if they were using a Mac.

The keyboard comes in two different sizes to fit the 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro and it only comes in Space Gray color. The battery will apparently last for around three months and the trackpad supports multi-touch, too.

Those interested in buying the Pro+ keyboard need to hand over $199.99 for the 11-inch version and $229.99 for the 12.9-inch one.