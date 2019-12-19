What you need to know
- A Redditor captured the Northern Lights using their iPhone 11 Pro.
- Night Mode was used with multiple exposure times.
- The results are, as one former Apple exec would say, "Blow-away."
The night time photography landscape has changed a ton in recent years with Google's Night Sight and Apple's Night Mode adding capabilities that were simply not possible before. And one iPhone user put that to the test by capturing some images of the Northern Lights in Sweden.
The images, taken by Reddit user "poookie," are apparently unedited and show the Northern Lights in all their glory. Night Mode was used, with exposure times of between three and 10 seconds set. Amazingly, the shots were also taken handheld which is very impressive indeed. You can see more photos on imgur, too.
We've covered Night Mode before anad it's impressive what it can do, but I didn't expect results like this. They're certainly better than anything I've taken! And it's all made possible by some pretty fancy image work.
Night mode kicks on at below 10 lux on the wide-angle. On the hardware side, it uses that wide-aperture lens and those 100% Focus Pixels to drink in as much light as possible.
On the silicon side, it uses adaptive bracketing, again based on what it determines from the preview. Those brackets can go from very short, if there's more motion, to longer, if there's more shadow. Then it fuses them all together to both minimize blur and maximize the amount of detail recovered.
Like the other methods, Night Mode can also understand what's in a scene, including people, faces, parts of faces, and make sure skin tones keep the best color and detail possible.
Now if you'll excuse me, I'm off to take some photos in the dark. I might not have any Northern Lights to capture but I'm not going to let that stop me!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
LG announces new 'Ultra' range of monitors for 2020
LG has announced its new lineup of 'Ultra' monitors for 2020, including a shiny new 38-inch UltraWide Monitor with Thunderbolt 3 connectivity.
Australian bank Westpac completes Apple Pay's big four clean sweep
Apple Pay is coming to Australian bank Westpec, completing a clean sweep of the big four banks in the country.
Snazzy Labs tears down a 2019 Mac Pro and it's stunning to watch
Sure, iFixit has already taken a 2019 Mac Pro apart. But now YouTuber Quinn Nelson of Snazzy Labs has done it as well. And boy is that Mac Pro a good looking machine on the inside.
Add AirPlay 2 to your audio setup with these connected receivers
Want to keep the tunes flowing as you walk into your home theater? Or do you want to build your own surround sound system using your existing AirPlay 2 speakers? You can do all of that, and more, with these smart receivers.