Adobe today released a slew of new updates for its Creative Cloud apps with a focus on video. Apps including Premiere Pro, After Effects, Premiere Rush, and more have received updates with this round of releases.

Starting out with Premiere Pro, users can now look forward to a new captions workflow and more.

New Captions Workflow in Premiere Pro offers a comprehensive toolset for quickly adding, customizing and stylizing captions and subtitles. The Captions workflows will be further accelerated by Speech to Text features later this year.

Copy and Paste Audio Track Effects Racks in Premiere Pro: along with the option of copying individual audio effects, users can now copy and paste complete audio effects racks between audio tracks.

More details are available on the What's New page.

Next up, After Effects users can enjoy new real-time 3D previews and a more efficient composition toolbar among other things.

Real-time 3D Draft Preview in After Effects gives users immediate feedback on 3D designs in the Comp panel so they can make creative decisions faster and iterate on designs more easily.

3D Ground Plane in After Effects helps designers orient their designs in space, providing a horizon line, vanishing point, and grid with snapping for positioning and aligning objects with precision.

More Efficient Composition Toolbar in After Effects is more logically organized and presents tools contextually, based on the current task.

Multi-Frame Rendering in After Effects (public Beta) provides up to 300% faster rendering when exporting compositions with multicore CPUs. Plus, a streamlined Render Queue now highlights the most important information to simplify the export process.

Media Replacement in Motion Graphics templates, enabling creators to step up their personal brand, add stand out visual style to their videos and use templates to provide dynamic visual treatments, all without having to know After Effects.

More details are available on the What's New page.

Adobe Premiere Rush also sees the arrival of 24 new color filter presents.

24 new color filter presets in Premiere Rush (desktop and mobile) give users more creative options for adding visual impact to videos.

Head on over to the What's New page for all the deets.

There were more improvements to Adobe Stock and Audition, not to mention some new improvements like expanded format support across multiple apps.