The keynote which was pre-recorded from Apple Park was broadcasted on Apple's website and Apple's official YouTube page for international viewers. For Chinese viewers, Apple was offering a live stream via Chinese streaming platforms such as Tencent, Weibo, and others. However, Bloomberg reports that Chinese streaming platforms cut off today's livestream with no clear explanation.

Following the livestream getting cut, Apple's stock took a significant nosedive given that Chinese users, who serve as a massive customer base for Apple were unable to watch the event. Due to tight cyber restrictions in China, Chinese customers will remain unable to watch the event unless streaming services decide to put them back up.

It is still unclear as to why Chinese streaming companies refused to stream today's Apple event. Outlets like Reuters have reached out to Apple for comment, but have not yet received a response.