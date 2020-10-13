What you need to know
- Chinese streaming services blocked access to today's Apple event.
- Platforms affected included Tencent and Weibo.
- There has been no explanation yet as to why the stream was taken down.
Reported by Apple Terminal, today's Apple event, which included the announcement of the new iPhone 12 lineup and HomePod mini, was blocked from viewing by Chinese streaming platforms.
According to the report, Chinese streaming platforms such as Tencent, Weibo, and others were scheduled to stream the event to viewers, but all of the platforms suddenly dropped the live stream with no explanation as to why.
The keynote which was pre-recorded from Apple Park was broadcasted on Apple's website and Apple's official YouTube page for international viewers. For Chinese viewers, Apple was offering a live stream via Chinese streaming platforms such as Tencent, Weibo, and others. However, Bloomberg reports that Chinese streaming platforms cut off today's livestream with no clear explanation.
Apple's stock price took a dive when it was learned that Chinese viewers would be unable to watch the event. According to the report, they still have been unable to and are waiting for the streaming platforms to allow the video to become available to users.
Following the livestream getting cut, Apple's stock took a significant nosedive given that Chinese users, who serve as a massive customer base for Apple were unable to watch the event. Due to tight cyber restrictions in China, Chinese customers will remain unable to watch the event unless streaming services decide to put them back up.
It is still unclear as to why Chinese streaming companies refused to stream today's Apple event. Outlets like Reuters have reached out to Apple for comment, but have not yet received a response.
