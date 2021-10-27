Apple has been sued by a group of students in China because the iPhone 12 doesn't come with a charger.

A case filed against Apple was noted by the Shanghai Law Journal this week. A translated version of which states:

But many consumers have fallen victim to Apple's move, and Fang is one of them. She bought the iPhone 12 Pro Max and chose to defend her rights by legal means after discovering that the phone was not equipped with a charging device. "According to the transfer from property to owner and social trading habits, the purchase of mobile phones should be equipped with a charger." A team of university students from Beijing and Shanghai who defend the legitimate interests of individuals and Apple's consumer base was formed.

The group filed a suit against Apple in May, asking for a charger, $16 for breach of contract, and legal fees.

Agents for Apple told an online court in September that the packaging of the iPhone 12 Pro was clear that it didn't come with a charger, only a USB-C cable, a practice Apple continued with its new best iPhone, the iPhone 13. The group refuted the claims made by Apple that selling a phone without a charger was common practice and that because it came with a USB-C to Lightning cable, the charger wasn't compatible with older chargers sold by Apple.

The group claimed that Apple was using the argument of protecting the environment as a gimmick to help sell its new range of MagSafe products and said that Apple was committing mobile phone sales fraud. The case "is still at the stage of supplementary evidence and written material."

Apple unveiled its new iPhone in September, continuing the trend of not including a power adapter with its flagship iPhone. It also removed the plastic wrapping from boxes for the first time.