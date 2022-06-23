Chrome has turned its ugly head and is now staring down password management on the iPhone.

Today, Google announced that it is bringing five new features to the Chrome app on iOS. One of those features will bring Google Password Manager, which is already supported on the Chrome Mac app, to the iPhone.

If users want, they can switch their password management from Safari to Chrome. Once changed, they'll be able to use Google Password Manager to create, store, and autofill passwords across websites and apps on their iPhones.

Google Password Manager is built into Chrome on your computer or Android phone. On iOS, you can set it up as your Autofill provider so Chrome can help you quickly and securely create, store and fill in your passwords into any website or app on your iOS device.

Switching password managers on the iPhone isn't new. Apps like LastPass and 1Password are already supported on iOS. Google is just finally getting around to adding Chrome to the list.

Another major feature coming to Chrome on iOS is Enhanced Safe Browsing, which will warn users when attempting to visit dangerous websites.

Enhanced Safe Browsing can give you more proactive and tailored protections from phishing, malware and other web-based threats — and now we're extending it to iOS. If you turn on Enhanced Safe Browsing on your iPhone or iPad, Chrome predicts and warns you proactively if web pages are dangerous by sending information about them to Google Safe Browsing to be checked. When you type your credentials into a website, Chrome can warn you if your username and password have been compromised in a third-party data breach. Chrome will then suggest you change them everywhere.

You can check out all of the features on Google's blog post.

