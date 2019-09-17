What you need to know
- The dummy iPad Pro features three cameras.
- The leak comes from a "reliable" source.
- Apple is rumored to be launching a new iPad Pro this year.
Rumors of a refreshed iPad Pro have been circulating for weeks and now we have what we're told is the first hardware leak of the tablet. Shared by the usually reliable Sonny Dickson, a photo shows what is said to be a dummy iPad Pro.
The photo shows the rear of the device with three cameras and an LED flash in a square configuration similar to that of the iPhone 11 Pro. There is no cover on the cameras in this dummy though, although that will surely change for the shipping hardware.
One thing that is notable about the mockup is that it lacks the glass surface covering the three camera lenses. Whether this indicates something unique about the iPad's version of the new camera hardware or is just a minor omission in a device intended to showcase the final physical form of the device remains to be seen.
Dickson says that the leak came from someone who has been "reliable about previous iPad hardware" so we have few reasons to believe this isn't legit.
Apple is roundly expected to announce new iPad and Mac hardware next month, with the refreshed iPad Pro design joined by the rumored 16-inch MacBook Pro, too.