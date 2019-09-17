Rumors of a refreshed iPad Pro have been circulating for weeks and now we have what we're told is the first hardware leak of the tablet. Shared by the usually reliable Sonny Dickson, a photo shows what is said to be a dummy iPad Pro.

The photo shows the rear of the device with three cameras and an LED flash in a square configuration similar to that of the iPhone 11 Pro. There is no cover on the cameras in this dummy though, although that will surely change for the shipping hardware.