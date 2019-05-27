The Nintendo Switch is a fantastic hybrid handheld and home console, and it's one of our most favorite video game systems right now! Ever since its release in 2017, there have been hundreds of games that have come out, and many of them are high quality ports of amazing games. While some may yawn at the idea of playing old games, there are some amazing classics on the console, and having the ability to play them on-the-go in handheld mode is quite an achievement. Here are some great classic games that you should consider revisiting on your Nintendo Switch.
- Save Spira from Sin: Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster
- Get ready for some doom: DOOM
- Addictive hack-n-slash dungeon crawler: Diablo 3 Eternal Collection
- An epic adventure: The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
- Wreck some havoc: Bayonetta 2
- Beautiful and artistic: Okami HD
- Save the president's daughter, Leon!: Resident Evil 4
- Old-school cool: Nintendo Entertainment System - Nintendo Switch Online
- The legend of the Belmonts: Castlevania Anniversary Collection
- Face off against Sephiroth once more: Final Fantasy VII
- Run-and-gun fun: Mega Man X Legacy Collection 1+2
- A treasure trove of classics: SEGA Genesis Classics
Save Spira from Sin: Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD RemasterStaff Favorite
Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster packs in both FFX and FFX-2 into a single game card, and they've both been remastered with high definition graphics that look amazing on the Switch. Both games also have remastered soundtracks as well, and you can choose which one you want to hear from the get-go. Even though the game is almost 20 years old, the gameplay mechanics are still modern and fun.
Get ready for some doom: DOOM
If you're a fan of horror games, then DOOM is a must. Pick up your futuristic guns and other weapons and blast through hordes of demons in amazing and creative ways. There is even multiplayer combat arenas, so you can see who has the best skill. DOOM is a classic and now you can blow up demon hordes anywhere.
Addictive hack-n-slash dungeon crawler: Diablo 3 Eternal Collection
Choose from seven different character classes and embark on an epic loot-hunting journey to save Sanctuary from the Prime Evils. Diablo 3 Eternal Collection features a single-player campaign, but you can join up with friends to make things easier. Once you beat the game, then the mission is to find the best gear, and the end-game content pushes you to your limits. Eternal Collection includes DLC and the new Necromancer class.
An epic adventure: The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
Skyrim has appeared on pretty much every console, but now you can take your epic journey with you on-the-go! Create your character and then customize them with unique skills that you want to use, like being a stealthy rogue, a tanky warrior, or a powerful wizard. As you level up and gain more skills and abilities, you'll want to see if you can take down full-grown dragons. It's an classic adventure that everyone should experience.
Wreck some havoc: Bayonetta 2
Bayonetta 2 puts you in control of Bayonetta, a butt-kicking, havoc-wreaking witch who has some super cool weapons. You'll find pistols, whips, hammers, flamethrowers, and poison bows. Bayonetta herself is sassy and loves to kick some demon butt, and this action-packed game has some Nintendo exclusive costumes, so you can dress Bayonetta up as Princess Peach or Daisy, Link, Fox McCloud, and Samus Aran. It also includes a digital download for the original Bayonetta.
Beautiful and artistic: Okami HD
Control Ameratsu, the Japanese sun goddess who inhabits the body of the legendary white wolf, Shiranui. She must embark on the quest of defeating Orochi, the eight-headed demon and tyrannical monster who has turned the world into a ruined wasteland. As you play as the wolf, you'll have magical abilities, skills, items, and attacks that will help restore Nippon to its former glory. The art in this game is definitely a must.
Save the president's daughter, Leon!: Resident Evil 4
Resident Evil 4 has been on every console since its original release, and it's now available on the Nintendo Switch too. That means one of the best Resident Evil games is portable, and it's a must-have for fans of action survival horror games. Help Leon on his quest to save the president's daughter, Ashley, from a mysterious European cult, who has been infecting villagers and controlling them with the evil parasite, Las Plagas.
Old-school cool: Nintendo Entertainment System - Nintendo Switch Online
If you subscribe to Nintendo Switch Online, then you can access the Nintendo Entertainment System app. This features a large selection of different classic games from the NES era, such as The Legend of Zelda, Super Mario Bros. 3, Donkey Kong, Double Dragon, Ice Climber, Tetris, Punch-Out, and more. Plus, all of these classics now have online functionality, but you need to have an active Nintendo Switch Online membership.
The legend of the Belmonts: Castlevania Anniversary Collection
Castlevania Anniversary Collection brings some of the best Castlevania games to your Switch! You'll join the Belmont clan and their extended bloodline and allies on their fight against Dracula. This collection includes Castlevania, Castlevania II Simon's Quest, Castlevania III Dracula's Curse, Super Castlevania IV, Castlevania The Adventure, Castlevania II Belmont's Revenge, Castlevania Bloodlines, Kid Dracula (never released in English before), and History of Castlevania - Book of the Crescent Moon.
Face off against Sephiroth once more: Final Fantasy VII
Final Fantasy VII is a beloved classic that all JRPG fans should have in their collection. This port features the original game, but with some nice extras. You can speed up the animations so everything is faster, have a "God" mode where your health and Limit Breaks are refreshed after every battle, and the option to turn off random encounters so you can get through the story faster.
Run-and-gun fun: Mega Man X Legacy Collection 1+2
Mega Man X Legacy Collection 1+2 includes every single mainline Mega Man X title, including X, through X8. Run and gun your foes down, collect upgrades to enhance your abilities, and take down all of the Mavericks. The collections also have a new Challenge mode, a museum of Mega Man memorabilia, and more.
A treasure trove of classics: SEGA Genesis Classics
SEGA Genesis Classics contains over 50 games that were on the SEGA Genesis system. This includes popular titles like Sonic and Streets of Rage 2, the Phantasy Star games, Altered Beast, ToeJam and Earl, Virtua Fighter 2, and more. If you grew up with a Genesis, then this game will hit you with plenty of nostalgia.
Here are some must-haves
The Switch is full of great ports that make some classics portable for the first time. These are all great games, but we do have a soft spot for a few of them.
Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD is one of our absolute favorites from this list. It has the perfect balance between an engaging and captivating story with rich and fun gameplay mechanics. It's one of the best Final Fantasy games there is.
Other great options are Diablo 3 Eternal Collection if you like a loot-grinding dungeon crawler. You can always experiment with different character builds and participate in Seasons with exclusive rewards. We also like the Castlevania Anniversary Collection, because it gives you a ton of classic Castlevania games to play through. Plus, how can anyone resist exploring Dracula's castle and kill some demons with powerful whips?
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.