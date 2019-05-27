The Nintendo Switch is a fantastic hybrid handheld and home console, and it's one of our most favorite video game systems right now! Ever since its release in 2017, there have been hundreds of games that have come out, and many of them are high quality ports of amazing games. While some may yawn at the idea of playing old games, there are some amazing classics on the console, and having the ability to play them on-the-go in handheld mode is quite an achievement. Here are some great classic games that you should consider revisiting on your Nintendo Switch.

Here are some must-haves

The Switch is full of great ports that make some classics portable for the first time. These are all great games, but we do have a soft spot for a few of them.

Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD is one of our absolute favorites from this list. It has the perfect balance between an engaging and captivating story with rich and fun gameplay mechanics. It's one of the best Final Fantasy games there is.

Other great options are Diablo 3 Eternal Collection if you like a loot-grinding dungeon crawler. You can always experiment with different character builds and participate in Seasons with exclusive rewards. We also like the Castlevania Anniversary Collection, because it gives you a ton of classic Castlevania games to play through. Plus, how can anyone resist exploring Dracula's castle and kill some demons with powerful whips?

