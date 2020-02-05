GameClub has been on a spree of re-releasing Mikey games, and we've got a real gem today in Mikey Boots. If you haven't played any games in this series, they all have platforming and speedrunning at their core — but the gameplay evolved over the years with each title.

When Mikey Shorts was first released, a common complaint was that if you weren't into speedrunning, the rest of the game was too straightforward. Mikey Hooks amped up that formula with the addition of health, a grappling hook, and more complexity in the level design.

With Mikey Boots, BeaverTap Games really changed things up. Instead of running and jumping through stages, you're now zooming through the air on a pair of rocket boots.