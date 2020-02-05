Mikey BootsSource: GameClub

What you need to know

  • Mikey Boots was first released in 2014.
  • It's back today via GameClub.
  • The game looks tons of fun, as ever.

Classic iPhone game Mikey Boots has made a triumphant return to the App Store thanks to the team at GameClub. For $4.99 per month, you can play Mikey Boots and loads of great, classic games from yesteryear. And it's a bargain.

Mikey Boots is a sequel to the popular Mikey Shorts and Mikey Hooks, both of which are also now available on GameClub. And this title builds on the success of the first two games admirably.



GameClub has been on a spree of re-releasing Mikey games, and we've got a real gem today in Mikey Boots. If you haven't played any games in this series, they all have platforming and speedrunning at their core — but the gameplay evolved over the years with each title.

When Mikey Shorts was first released, a common complaint was that if you weren't into speedrunning, the rest of the game was too straightforward. Mikey Hooks amped up that formula with the addition of health, a grappling hook, and more complexity in the level design.

With Mikey Boots, BeaverTap Games really changed things up. Instead of running and jumping through stages, you're now zooming through the air on a pair of rocket boots.

And you can't stop, either. You'll fall to your death if you do!

I was big into Mikey Boots the first time around and I can't wait to renew acquaintances. Let me know your favorite GameClub game in the comments!