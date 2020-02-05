What you need to know
- Mikey Boots was first released in 2014.
- It's back today via GameClub.
- The game looks tons of fun, as ever.
Classic iPhone game Mikey Boots has made a triumphant return to the App Store thanks to the team at GameClub. For $4.99 per month, you can play Mikey Boots and loads of great, classic games from yesteryear. And it's a bargain.
Mikey Boots is a sequel to the popular Mikey Shorts and Mikey Hooks, both of which are also now available on GameClub. And this title builds on the success of the first two games admirably.
GameClub has been on a spree of re-releasing Mikey games, and we've got a real gem today in Mikey Boots. If you haven't played any games in this series, they all have platforming and speedrunning at their core — but the gameplay evolved over the years with each title.
When Mikey Shorts was first released, a common complaint was that if you weren't into speedrunning, the rest of the game was too straightforward. Mikey Hooks amped up that formula with the addition of health, a grappling hook, and more complexity in the level design.
With Mikey Boots, BeaverTap Games really changed things up. Instead of running and jumping through stages, you're now zooming through the air on a pair of rocket boots.
And you can't stop, either. You'll fall to your death if you do!
I was big into Mikey Boots the first time around and I can't wait to renew acquaintances. Let me know your favorite GameClub game in the comments!
Give your Apple Watch a chic new look with Wearlizer's link bracelet
Wearlizer's Stainless Steel and Resin Apple Watch Band looks like a classic link bracelet watch band, but the blend of colors and materials gives it a chic, modern look. The reasonable price tag may surprise you.
OWC confirms its RAM upgrades work just fine with the rack mount Mac Pro
Third-party Mac part and accessory seller OWC has confirmed that its RAM kits are compatible with the newly-released rack-mountable Mac Pro.
Nomad's new Rugged Cases for iPhone 11 are compatible with Moment lenses
Nomad has just announced its brand new rugged cases for iPhone 11 and 11 Pro, featuring an integrated plate for mounting Moment lenses.
Keep you amiibo safe with these great storage cases
Every collector knows you need a proper storage solution and that's definitely true when it comes to your amiibo collection.