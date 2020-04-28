What you need to know
- CleanMyMac X is making its debut on the Mac App Store.
- The award-winning software was first released in 2008.
- It's been downloaded by over 30 million people, and is now available to even more!
Immensely popular Mac app CleanMyMac X is finally making its debut on the App Store, 12 years after its initial release.
"Twelve years after its release, CleanMyMac X, an award-winning Mac cleaning and optimization utility, is debuting on Apple's Mac App Store" stated MacPaw in a press release today.
MacPaw began as a one-person project in 2008 and now hails as one of the largest independent Mac software developers anywhere, netting over 30 million users in 2020.
"Millions of users around the world already love CleanMyMac X for its functionality, ease of use and exceptional design," said Oleksandr Kosovan, CEO, and founder of MacPaw. "By entering the Mac App Store, we are excited to make CleanMyMac X available to even more users through their favorite source of trusted and reliable software."
CleanMyMac has previously not been available on the Mac App Store "primarily because of business and technical constraints." Prior to 2018 ClearMyMac used perpetual licenses and released new versions at special discounts, which wasn't technically supported on the App Store. In 2018, MacPaw introduced a one-year subscription model with CleanMyMac X. This has proven to be very popular, but more importantly now means CleanMyMac X can be added to the Mac App Store. MacPaw says it has also revised CleanMyMac X's functionality to satisfy App Store rules. The Mac App Store version has most of the features of the original, with several exceptions including Photo Junk, Maintenance, Updater, and Shredder. Several modules of CleanMyMac X have been revised, but still remain.
We absolutely love CleanMyMac X here at iMore, and it smashed a 5-star rating in our review back in 2018, from that report:
CleanMyMac X is definitely MacPaw's best version of the Mac cleaning program so far. It looks great, works great, and has dozens of features you can manually trigger. If you don't want to go through the tools individually, you can run a smart scan and quickly remove junk and free up hard drive space and memory.
The key features of CleanMyMac X's Mac App Store version are:
- Smart Scan. All-in-one center for Mac analysis. It includes Cleanup, Protection, and Large & Old Files scanners that with a single-click help to remove junk, unnecessary files and malware.
- Malware Removal. Checks the system for vulnerabilities and removes malware, adware and other macOS-specific threats.
- Uninstaller. Allows for bulk-deleting unwanted applications completely along with all traces of them. More information on the module can be found here.
- Updater. Delivers the latest available versions of installed apps.
- Space Lens. Visualizes disk space and identifies files cluttering the disk storage.
- CleanMyMac Assistant. An intelligent adviser that uses machine learning algorithms to provide personalized tips and suggestions for further optimization steps and reminds about regular cleanups.
- Health Monitor. Real-time data on CPU, battery, network speed, etc.
- Leading-edge design. An award-winning interface with flow-like animations.
It's finally here
CleanMyMac X
Get a one-year subscription!
CleanMyMac X is finally available on the Mac App Store, and purchasing gets you a one-year subscription. If you prefer a one-time purchase, you can still grab that directly from MacPaw for $90
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
