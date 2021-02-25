MacPaw has today unveiled a brand new update to CleanMyMac for macOS that brings a brand new design and support for Apple's M1 chip.

Version 4.8.0, announced today, brings native Apple silicon support as well as a new fresh design. From MacPaw:

Dear lucky owners of new Macs with M1 (Apple Silicon), be ready for the native support of your processors and enjoy even faster CleanMyMac X 🎉 We've made important under-the-hood changes to optimize the app for M1. Now CleanMyMac X is running like a champ on the latest Mac models, making you even more productive on your new shiny Mac. Enjoy easier and faster work on your new MacBook Air, 13-inch MacBook Pro, or Mac mini.

The changes mean CleanMyMac X will run at a vastly-improved rate on the new MacBook Pro and MacBook Air, as well as the M1 Mac Mini.