What you need to know
- A new version of CleanMyMacX is now available.
- Version 4.8.0 brings support for Apple's M1 chip and a new design.
- The new version will be available on the Mac App Store in a few days.
MacPaw has today unveiled a brand new update to CleanMyMac for macOS that brings a brand new design and support for Apple's M1 chip.
Version 4.8.0, announced today, brings native Apple silicon support as well as a new fresh design. From MacPaw:
Dear lucky owners of new Macs with M1 (Apple Silicon), be ready for the native support of your processors and enjoy even faster CleanMyMac X 🎉
We've made important under-the-hood changes to optimize the app for M1. Now CleanMyMac X is running like a champ on the latest Mac models, making you even more productive on your new shiny Mac.
Enjoy easier and faster work on your new MacBook Air, 13-inch MacBook Pro, or Mac mini.
The changes mean CleanMyMac X will run at a vastly-improved rate on the new MacBook Pro and MacBook Air, as well as the M1 Mac Mini.
CleanMyMac is also getting a totally new redesign, with refreshed colors, simplified shapes for the UI, and the removal of "unnecessary details" to help you focus. It also has new glass-like icons and a more prominent sidebar, as well as a redesigned icon and subtle 3D Parallax animations, along with interactive hover effects.
Under the hood, CleanMyMac has a new System Junk module feature called 'Universal Binaries'. From MacPaw:
Universal binaries are files that allow apps to run on both Intel and Apple Silicon architectures. But since your Mac has only one architecture, you can safely remove the code that provides support for another architecture and save your disk space. With CleanMyMac X, it will take a few clicks!
That's right, CleanMyMac can remove the Intel/Apple silicon code from files to stop them from taking up more disk space than normal. The new updated version of CleanMyMac is out now, and the update will go live on the Mac App Store next week.
CleanMyMac X is free to download on the Mac App Store, but requires either a subscription or a one-time purchase to activate the full version.
