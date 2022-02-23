Need to clear your desktop in a flash but don't want to lose where all of your windows were? You need Later, a new macOS app that's available to download today.

The new app is both simple and a genius idea because it requires just one keyboard shortcut to instantly clear your Mac's desktop of all windows and apps. It could be perfect for sharing your screen via a video call or just when someone comes to visit your desk in the office. Whatever the reason for you to use it, Later makes it just as easy to get all of those windows and apps back, too.

Check out the promo video to see Later in action.