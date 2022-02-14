Coinbase's rather weird Super Bowl ad hit the spot more than you might have thought — the company's website couldn't stand the load and its app rose to number two in the App Store charts.

The Block reports that the app was sat in the 186th spot before the ad.

Crypto apps shot up App Store download charts in the US on Monday morning, after a Super Bowl studded with digital assets advertising. Super Bowl LVI's face-off between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams also saw two of the biggest crypto exchanges, FTX and Coinbase, compete for eye-balls. Data tracked by The Block Research shows that Coinbase's app surged from 186th place to second on the App Store.

The ad in question: