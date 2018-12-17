On December 16, 2018, it was discovered that the co-founder of both HQ Trivia and Vine, Colin Kroll, had passed away at the age of just 34. Per the initial report from TMZ :

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ, Kroll's girlfriend called police early Sunday and asked them to check up on him after she was unable to get in touch. Cops went to downtown Manhattan to do a welfare check, entered his apartment and found Kroll's body in his bedroom with drug paraphernalia nearby.

Shortly after TMZ's report came out, the HQ Trivia Twitter account shared the following:

We learned today of the passing of our friend and founder, Colin Kroll, and it's with deep sadness that we say goodbye. Our thoughts go out to his family, friends and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.

Last night's Spongebob Trivia Night was canceled following the news of Kroll's death, with HQ instead choosing to host a memorial livestream that was hosted by Scott Rogowsky.

Colin Kroll founded HQ Trivia with Rus Yusupov and was named as the company's CEO just three short months ago. Kroll was also the co-founder of Vine. Tonight's HQ Trivia game will take place at 9:00 PM EST like usual, and from a corporate point of view, HQ has yet to announce to who will take over Kroll's position as CEO.

Rest easy, Colin ❤️.