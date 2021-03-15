For one iPhone 12 owner, their (PRODUCT)RED iPhone has decided it wants to become a Gold iPhone.

As reported by Svetapple.sk, the outlet's (PRODUCT)RED iPhone 12 has started to discolor despite the claim that it was used in a transparent case the entire time.

Back in November 2020, we bought a red iPhone 12 for the editorial office, which is used primarily for work purposes. This phone has been worn in a transparent case since day one and has not been used in any "toxic" environment where aggressive substances are present. Nevertheless, an unpleasant cosmetic defect appeared on it, which from our point of view was caused by a bad / imperfect surface treatment. A deep red color began to fade in one of the corners, which did not look good visually.

The outlet found that theirs is not the only phone that has experienced this issue either. iPhone 11 and iPhone SE 2 users have also reported discoloration with the Green and Black color.

There are several posts in the Apple discussion forum that highlight the same issue. Although neither applies to the iPhone 12, users encountered it with the iPhone 11 or iPhone SE 2nd generation. They also did not necessarily have to use the PRODUCT (RED) variant, but the fading also occurred in green or black.

According to users who have complained of the issue, Apple has reportedly been unwilling to replace the device due to it being a cosmetic issue.

Although we haven't tried it yet, we've read in the official discussion forums on several occasions that Apple doesn't accept complaints in this case. This is only a cosmetic defect that has no effect on the functionality and use of the device.

It's currently unclear what could be causing the issue, but some have guessed that it could be due to UV exposure.