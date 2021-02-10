The latest round of foldable iPhone rumors coming out of leaker John Prosser has Apple leaning towards a clamshell design like the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip rather than the book-like foldable that is the Galaxy Fold. But it also has Apple also wanting to offer the new phone in a number of "fun" colors.

Those two rumors are very much at odds with one another.

See, any foldable iPhone is sure to be a costly affair. Normal iPhones – at the high end, especially – aren't cheap devices already. Foldables from the likes of Samsung and Motorola are already selling at considerably more than those normal iPhones, with prices going up to $2,000 in some cases. It's a safe bet that a foldable iPhone is going to be around the $1500 mark unless something miraculous happens.