Colorful MacBook Pro owners can now pay $49 to get a cable to match

What you need to know
- Apple is now selling $49 USB-C to MagSafe 3 cables in new colors.
- Midnight, Space Gray, Silver, and Starlight cables are available.
- The new cables match the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro colors.
Apple is now selling color-matched versions of its USB-C to MagSafe 3 cables for the first time. The release coincides with the arrival of the new M2-powered MacBook Air but also finally gives owners of the 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro the opportunity to match their Space Gray machine with a suitably stellar cable.
When Apple shipped the new MacBook Pro last year it brought MagSafe back to the Mac, which was wonderful news. Less popular was the discovery that those buying the Space Gray version were left with a bright white cable.
Now, owners of $2,000+ notebooks can finally sleep at night with Apple more than willing to take $49 off them, handing over a brand new cable in return. The new USB-C to MagSafe 3 Cable is available now in Space Gray, Silver, Midnight, and Starlight. Note that those buying a new MacBook Air needn't worry too much — you'll get a color-matched cable in the box.
The chances of Apple offering some sort of part exchange cable for people jonesing for a Space Gray one are slim to none, but at least those who really need things to match can now throw money at the problem to make it go away. Hopefully Apple doesn't make the same mistake when the MacBook Pro is refreshed with new Apple M2 chips later this year.
