What you need to know
- Apple CEO Tim Cook has announced a new feature, coming to Apple Card.
- Apple Card users will be able to buy the iPhone and pay it off over 24 months with 0% financing.
- Yes, with 3% cashback.
During the company's Q4, 2019 financial results conference call, Apple's CEO, Tim Cook, announced a new feature coming to Apple Card in the future: The ability to buy the iPhone and pay it off over 24 months with zero percent (0%) financing.
Users of the Apple Card will also still get the usual 3% cashback for using the card for the purchase. Which — math! – kinda makes it -3% financing? (Don't quote me on that... I'm terrible at fractions!)
Cook also called Apple Card the most successful credit card launch in history. Whether you consider that hyperbole or not, Apple Card has been adding cashback options regularly and seems to be off to a very strong start.
At least in the U.S. Still no word on when or if it might become available in other geographies.
So, if you have an Apple Card, will you go for the new financing? If you don't, is the new financing enough for you to consider it?
Find out what Cook said at Apple's Q4 19 earnings call with this transcript
Apple's fourth-quarter results for 2019 are in. Here's our transcript of the call.
Shinsekai: Into the Depths Is The Best Apple Arcade Game No One’s Talking
This mini-masterpiece blends awe, danger, and a haunting sense of loss in a beautifully realized underwater world.
The golden age of iOS gaming lives again in GameClub
GameClub is like Apple Arcade, but for the legacy iOS games that shaped the App Store back in the day. This new service restores and preserves those classics, and you get unlimited access for just $4.99 a month. Is it worth it?
Dive deep with these waterproof iPhone cases for underwater photography
How do you take amazing underwater photographs with your iPhone? With an amazing waterproof case, for starters!