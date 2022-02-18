Popular digital comic app and service Comixology has continued its assimilation by Amazon with the arrival of a new app for reading on iPhone and iPad.

Alongside the arrival of the new app, Kindle users can now also read comics from Comixology. The updated app is now in the App Store and can be downloaded for free.

The big new update also includes new, flexible filtering, sorting, and search as well as what Comixology says will be faster downloads. That's likely thanks to using Amazon's servers as much as anything.

New in 4.0 – note with this major new version you will need to log in and re-download your books. We're introducing an upgraded app with new features: Flexible filtering, sorting and search improvements to find what you want to read fast and easy and some fun book navigation features Faster, more reliable downloads Comixology purchases are readable on Kindle apps and devices

Comixology Unlimited subscribers can read more than 40,000 titles but is only currently available to customers in the United States. Those with a Kindle Unlimited subscription can also read more than a thousand titles while Prime Reading also offers a similarly large number.

Comixology is the best iPad app for reading magazines bar none and while some remain unhappy at the move to being part of Amazon, that seems unlikely to change any time soon.