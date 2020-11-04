Concept redesigns Apple's Smart Battery Case for the MagSafe era

Designer Parker Ortolani posted a concept of what Apple could do to bring its Smart Battery Case into the MagSafe era. Instead of an actual phone case, the Smart Battery could be a simple battery pack that magnetically attaches to the back of the iPhone and chargers it with MagSafe.

Mocked up a quick MagSafe battery… pic.twitter.com/LcjaGBR9MT — Parker Ortolani (@ParkerOrtolani) November 4, 2020

Ortolani went on to show that Apple could enable the Smart Battery to be charged by the MagSafe charger itself. If attached to the iPhone 12, it could have a domino effect where the Smart Battery charged the iPhone while the MagSafe charger juiced up the Smart Battery.

And instead of including a lightning connector like the old smart battery cases, the phone could charge directly through the battery with the MagSafe puck and the battery could charge with the puck on its own too. https://t.co/N7fv62oibq pic.twitter.com/hDioXyD2eN — Parker Ortolani (@ParkerOrtolani) November 4, 2020

The designer later posted another concept, showing a Smart Battery with a rounded top for easy alignment and light around the MagSafe ring to visually indicate charging status.

Came up with an alternate design for the MagSafe battery idea. Round at the top to perfectly settle into the MagSafe alignment magnets with a light ring around the placement for the puck so you can see when it's charging on the phone or off. pic.twitter.com/gYJyBAMsEx — Parker Ortolani (@ParkerOrtolani) November 4, 2020

Apple has not mentioned anything about what it might release concerning its own Smart Battery for the iPhone 12 yet. If it's anything like Ortolani put together, it would be a big change from what has come from in the past.