Concept redesigns Apple's Smart Battery Case for the MagSafe era

What you need to know
- Designer Parker Ortolani created a concept of a MagSafe Smart Battery for the iPhone 12.
- Instead of a case, the Smart Battery could be a thin battery pack that magnetically attached to your iPhone.
- It could also be rounded and have a light indicator for charging status.
Designer Parker Ortolani posted a concept of what Apple could do to bring its Smart Battery Case into the MagSafe era. Instead of an actual phone case, the Smart Battery could be a simple battery pack that magnetically attaches to the back of the iPhone and chargers it with MagSafe.
Ortolani went on to show that Apple could enable the Smart Battery to be charged by the MagSafe charger itself. If attached to the iPhone 12, it could have a domino effect where the Smart Battery charged the iPhone while the MagSafe charger juiced up the Smart Battery.
The designer later posted another concept, showing a Smart Battery with a rounded top for easy alignment and light around the MagSafe ring to visually indicate charging status.
Apple has not mentioned anything about what it might release concerning its own Smart Battery for the iPhone 12 yet. If it's anything like Ortolani put together, it would be a big change from what has come from in the past.
