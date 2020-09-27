Today, Sunday, Sept. 27, the Trump Administration ban is set to go into effect, which would require Google and Apple to remove TikTok from the Google Play Store and App Store respectively. U.S. residents that already have the app on their device would continue to be able to use it, for now.

Three TikTok content creators attempted to stop the ban with a request for a temporary restraining order in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, according to AppleInsider.

The content creators argued that they earn their living from TikTok and the ban would cause irreparable harm. The group calls out TikTok's unique algorithm (a part of the service that ByteDance says a U.S. company would not have access to in a buyout), stating that they would lose tends of thousands of potential viewers and creators every month from the ban.

Pennsylvania U.S. Eastern District Court Judge Wendy Beetlestone denied the request for a temporary ban. From AppleInsider:

Judge Wendy Beetlestone ultimately rejects the arguments. While the ban would be "an inconvenience," it wouldn't necessarily cause "immediate, irreparable harm," as it would impact only new subscribers. For the moment, the ban would allow current app owners to continue to use the service, while the trio will also be able to "create, publish, and share content" for their current followers.

The results of the TikTok's direct lawsuit against the u.S. government is still not out. Scheduled to take place today, TikTok requested an injunction to postpone the ban.

If TikTok loses, the app will be removed from Apple's App Store and the Google Play Store, but it is our understanding that if you already have it on your device, it will continue to work (for now).