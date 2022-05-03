What you need to know
- 1Password 8 for Mac is now available for download.
- The new 1Password 8 update is an Electron app, not a native macOS one.
- The new update adds Watchtower and interface improvements.
Fans of the popular password creation and management tool 1Password now have a new version of the company's Mac app to try. 1Password 8 for Mac is now available for download and it brings with it a bunch of improvements — but it isn't going to please everyone.
In terms of what's new, there's plenty. 1Password now looks more modern and fresh than ever before and is every bit the first-class macOS Monterey citizen. The new look is codenamed Knox and allows for a more cohesive look across all of the 1Password apps, no matter the platform.
1Password 8 also offers Quick Access, a "floating panel that is always available, giving you access to all of your 1Password data, wherever you need it." Think Spotlight but for your passwords and you won't be too far off.
The new update also promises a new Watchtower update that adds something called the Watchtower Dashboard. It's a new overall view of your current password situation, showing you how secure your passwords are at the Vault level. You'll even get a rating to show how you're doing — remember, strong, unique passwords are the order of the day, folks!
If all of that sounds good, it's because it is. But there's one thing that 1Password isn't making a big deal of after it received flak during the beta testing period — 1Password 8 isn't a native app, unlike the versions that came before it. The new app was built using Electron and has a back-end powered by Rust. That's something most people are unlikely to notice or, indeed, care about even if they did. But it's something that makes 1Password 8 feel different in ways it can be difficult to put a finger on.
That aside, 1Password 8 is a solid update and you can download it now. If you're a 1Password subscriber you get the update for free while 1Password has shared an upgrade guide for everyone else.
1Password has long been one of the best Mac apps for handling passwords and this new update is no different. Electron or not.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Betas never stop: The fourth beta for watchOS 8.6 is out now!
The fourth beta of watchOS 8.6 is now available to developers.
Preview: Warcraft Arclight Rumble is reminiscent of classic tabletop games
Blizzard's newest game is the very first Warcraft title designed specifically for mobile devices. For Warcraft fans both old and new, it offers a ton of nostalgia wrapped in a pretty stylized bow.
Review: Samsara Tag Smart AirTag Luggage is an excellent trackable carry-on
This high-quality suitcase comes with an AirTag and has a designated AirTag compartment for easy and convenient tracking. Plus, it doubles as a laptop desk on the go.
Enjoy some screen time outdoors with the best outdoor projector screens
Spending time outdoors is great, but spending time outdoors while still keeping up with your favorite shows and movies is even better! Here are the best outdoor projector screens that can help bring screen time to the great outdoors.