Fans of the popular password creation and management tool 1Password now have a new version of the company's Mac app to try. 1Password 8 for Mac is now available for download and it brings with it a bunch of improvements — but it isn't going to please everyone.

In terms of what's new, there's plenty. 1Password now looks more modern and fresh than ever before and is every bit the first-class macOS Monterey citizen. The new look is codenamed Knox and allows for a more cohesive look across all of the 1Password apps, no matter the platform.

1Password 8 also offers Quick Access, a "floating panel that is always available, giving you access to all of your 1Password data, wherever you need it." Think Spotlight but for your passwords and you won't be too far off.

The new update also promises a new Watchtower update that adds something called the Watchtower Dashboard. It's a new overall view of your current password situation, showing you how secure your passwords are at the Vault level. You'll even get a rating to show how you're doing — remember, strong, unique passwords are the order of the day, folks!