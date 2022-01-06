The world is full of measurements but sometimes you're given them in a unit that you don't want or can't understand. That won't be the case after you've installed Uniter, an iPhone and iPad app that can convert units from metric to imperial to UK and back again, all on the fly.

The App Store is already full to the brim with apps that can convert things, but what makes Uniter different is the way it can do it automatically. For example, if you install the Safari extension you'll see units converted on the page, so you're never left wondering what it is you're actually looking at. You can even point your camera at a book or road sign and have units converted in real-time, too.